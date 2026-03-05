Saints Reportedly Working Out 6'6'' Former Clemson Starter

Over the next month or so, there will be plenty of prospect talk around the National Football League.

The 2026 National Football League Draft will arrive on April 23. Until then, we'll hear about prospects all across the spectrum when it comes to the New Orleans Saints. That's the case every year. New Orleans will meet with guys of all prospect levels. There will be plenty of chatter about guys near the top of the first round, to guys who very may go undrafted. Every team does it.

On Thursday, NFL analyst Ryan Fowler reported that one prospect who already has a private workout scheduled with the Saints is former Clemson offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.

The Saints will meet with the Clemson OT

Clemson offensive lineman Tristan Leigh blocks in a punting situation with LSU during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025.

"Source: The New Orleans Saints have a private workout scheduled with Clemson OT Tristan Leigh," Fowler wrote. "Team captain for the Tigers in ‘25 started in 33 career games in the ACC."

Leigh has been a popular name out there this offseason so far. Fowler reported back in January a long list of teams that met with Leigh at the American Bowl.

"Good first day at Shrine after a heck of a week at the American Bowl for Clemson OT Tristan Leigh," Fowler wrote. "Physically impressive prospect allowed just one sack in 359 pass pro snaps at LT this fall. He’s met with the following teams individually thus far at Shrine, per source: Cowboys, Chiefs, Giants, Bears, Ravens, Panthers, Cardinals, Raiders, Packers, Jets [and] Titans."

Leigh may not be a prospect that the fanbase has heard much about. ESPN doesn't have Leigh ranked in the top-14 offensive tackle prospects in the draft class. That would insinuate a later-round pick for him, potentially. He has good size and is listed at 6'6'' and 310 pounds by Pro Football Focus.

He played in 42 total games throughout his college career over at Clemson. A workout doesn't always equal a draft selection. New Orleans will meet with far more prospects than it will be able to select. But, a name to watch out there for the franchise as the draft approaches.