Saints Should Cross Explosive WR Off Draft Board Right Now

The New Orleans Saints have a clear need in the wide receiver room and will likely have a chance to draft a high-end option in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft.

New Orleans has the No. 8 pick in the first round, and there are three elite receiver options at the top of the draft class in Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State, Carnell Tate of Ohio State and Makai Lemon of USC. Of the three, ESPN has Tyson ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the draft class. While this is the case, New Orleans arguably should take him off the draft board.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is here and Tyson reportedly will not be participating in the on-field workouts, per The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

The Saints should steer clear

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Sources: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson won't be doing any on-field workouts or testing at the NFL Combine," Brugler wrote. "He continues to work his way back from his in-season hamstring injury."

Tyson is an explosive talent. He had 711 yards in 2025, but only was able to play in nine games for Arizona State in 2025. When healthy, Tyson has looked like an elite talent. But throughout his college career, he played in nine games in 2022, three games in 2023, 12 games in 2024 and just nine in 2025.

With two other elite receiver prospects on the board, arguably, Tyson may not be worth the injury risk with the No. 8 overall pick. If the Saints want to add an offensive playmaker, they could add Tate or Lemon and be in a similar position with less risk. Or, they could go after someone like Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love if he's available. All of this is to say there will be other options, and there isn't much of a reason to take a risk.

Tyson very well could end up being a great prospect. But with injury concerns and now not hitting the field throughout the combine, it may make more sense to look elsewhere. to bolster the receiver room.