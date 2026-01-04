Saints Reveal Inactives For Falcons Rematch

The New Orleans Saints are riding a four-game winning streak right now and will try to conclude the 2025 regular season on a high note on Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons.

There are higher stakes than you'd think for a Week 18 season finale between two teams without a shot at the playoffs. The Saints and Falcons will determine the winner of the NFC South on Sunday with their matchup. If the Saints win, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the NFC South. If the Falcons win, the Panthers will win the division.

The Saints will look for a bit of revenge as well. New Orleans lost against the Falcons on Nov. 23, 24-10.

On Sunday afternoon, the Saints announced seven inactives ahead of the season finale, including backup quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) warms up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"New Orleans Saints inactives for Sunday's game vs. the Atlanta Falcons: No. 0 Defensive Back Ugo Amadi, No. 2 Quarterback Spencer Rattler, No. 12 Wide receiver Chris Olave, No. 41 Running Back Alvin Kamara, No. 74 Tackle/Guard Xavier Truss, No. 90 Defensive Tackle Bryan Bresee, No. 93 Defensive Tackle Nathan Shepherd," the Saints announced.

Rattler being inactive isn't shocking. He didn't participate in practice from Wednesday through Friday with a right finger injury. On Saturday, the Saints announced that Jake Haener was being elevated from the practice squad for the season finale.

It was announced earlier in the week that Olave was dealing with a blood clot and would miss the finale. Kamara's difficult season ends without an appearance since Nov. 23rd as he has dealt with knee and ankle injuries.

For Nathan Shepherd, missing the season finale is unfortunate because he will come up just short of a $250,000 incentive in his contract. Shepherd finishes the season with three sacks and was just a half-sack away from picking up the extra $250,000 at 3 1/2 sacks.

It's been a tale of two seasons for the Saints. New Orleans began the season 1-8 and has won five of its last seven contests heading into the finale. The Saints will be shorthanded on Sunday, to say the least.

