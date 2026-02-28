Saints Should Be Blowing Up Phones After Steelers–Jaguars Trade Report

The New Orleans Saints arguably are three pieces away from taking the offense to another level.

This offseason, the Saints need to add a long-term answer at running back to pair with Alvin Kamara, a receiver to pair with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele and an offensive guard. If the Saints can accomplish all three of these things, there's no reason why they can't make a run at the top spot in the NFC South in 2026.

The Saints have the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft. They should be able to add a weapon at the spot whether that is a running back, like Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame, or a receiver, like Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate or Makai Lemon. If all four were available at No. 8, arguably the best option would be Love. The Saints could land a receiver another way. For example, Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has drawn trade interest this offseason. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that has shown interest in the 23-year-old Pro Bowler.

The Saints should call the Jaguars now

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) hauls in a reception against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the third quarter of a NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Source: The Steelers have been in talks with the Jaguars about WR Brian Thomas Jr. Also the two teams discussed a deal at last year’s trade deadline," Fillipponi wrote. "Thomas is going into his 3rd year. And saw a big drop off in his production last year."

This report from Fillipponi surfaced on Thursday from the NFL Scouting Combine. If the Jaguars are actually listening, the Saints should swoop and do everything possible to get a deal done. Fillipponi obviously didn't mention the Saints, but if this is a sign that Thomas is available, the Saints should be on the phone already trying to see how much a deal would cost. He is that good.

Thomas broke out as a rookie in 2024 with 87 catches, 1,282 and 10 touchdowns in 17 games played. In 2025, he had 46 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns. Clearly a step back. He was mentioned as a trade candidate around the trade deadline in 2025.

He's just 23 years old and has two seasons left on his deal plus a 2028 club option. If the Jaguars are listening, he should be the solution for New Orleans. Arguably, he's a better option than the trio of receivers at the top of the 2026 draft class. Imagine if the Saints could draft Love and land Thomas? That's a dream scenario.