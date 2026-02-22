7 Combine Questions That Will Shape Saints' NFL Draft Board

The New Orleans Saints have the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft and will have a chance to add another significant piece.

The offseason is still very young, but the NFL Draft buzz has already started. The noise should pick up even more this upcoming week. The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will kick off on Monday, Feb. 23 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

New Orleans hit a home run with its 2025 draft class. Does it have another big draft up its sleeve? We'll see. But it all starts at the combine.

With that being said, here are seven combine questions for the Saints as things start to really heat up actoss the league.

There's a lot to watch out for

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the football during the first quarter against Stanford Cardinal safety Che Ojarikre (22) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

No. 1: What is the Saints' biggest roster hole?

The Saints have plenty of ways the team can improve. With the combine beginning, arguably the biggest area of need for the Saints is the running back room when it comes to the No. 8 pick. There are other holes, of course. The Saints could use a receiver, an offensive guard and at least one or two more edge rushers.

No. 2: Who are prospects Saints fans should watch closely?

The reason why running back is listed as the biggest hole above is simply because of who could be available at No. 8. If Jeremiyah Love is available, he's the guy to get. He's the No. 1 running back prospect in the draft class and would form an intriguing duo with Alvin Kamara, while also being the clear long-term heir. Outside of Love, receivers Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate, guard Olaivavega Ioane, edge Rueben Bain Jr. and safety Caleb Downs are guys to watch.

No. 3: What about Caleb Downs?

There is an argument that Downs is the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class, but he plays a position that the Saints seemingly are set at. The Saints have Justin Reid, Jonas Sanker and Julian Blackmon. Downs wouldn't seem to fit with New Orleans. But, again, he's someone who very well could be the top prospect in the draft class. If available, he should at least be considered.

No. 4: What picks do the Saints have in general?

New Orleans has eight picks total in the 2026 NFL Draft starting with the No. 8 overall pick. After that, the Saints have one second-round pick, one third-round pick, two fourth-round picks, two fifth-round picks and a sixth-round pick.

No. 5: How deep is the offensive guard class?

The offensive line is trending in the right direction, but New Orleans is in need of a guard. Olaivavega Ioane is viewed as the No. 1 guard in the draft class. ESPN has him ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in the draft. Emmanuel Pregnon is the second-ranked guard in the draft class by ESPN way down as the No. 41 overall prospect. Keylan Rutledge is the third-ranked guard at No. 59. The class isn't overtly deep at the position.

No. 6: Can the Saints give Tyler Shough a new weapon?

As mentioned above, the Saints could use another pass-catcher. The Saints are set with Chris Olave as the No. 1 receiver. Tyson and Tate would be great first-round options if Love is off the board. Other options are Denzel Boston and Makai Lemon.

No. 7: What about trading back?

The Saints are in a good position with the No. 8 overall pick. Arguably, they don't need to move back. The No. 8 pick should give the team the option to select Love, a receiver or an edge rusher.

