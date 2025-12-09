Louis Riddick Roasts 'Laughable' Tyler Shough Takes

There's a very real argument that the New Orleans Saints have the best rookie quarterback from the 2025 National Football League Draft class.

Cam Ward has been playing all season for the Tennessee Titans and Jaxson Dart has appeared in 10 games, including eight starts for the New York Giants. They were the two quarterbacks selected ahead of Tyler Shough in the draft. Although Shough has just a few starts under his belt, he has performed very well statistically compared to the fellow rookies out there.

The Saints arguably have the top rookie quarterback

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Saints have gone 2-3 with Shough as the team's starting quarterback and he has racked up 1,084 passing yards, five touchdown passes, four interceptions, 94 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. It's been a good run so far and he's getting national attention. For example, former longtime NFL safety, executive, and now analyst Louis Riddick took to social media to praise Shough and called people acting "surprised" by Shough's performance "laughable."

"Acting surprised now about how Saints QB Tyler Shough is progressing and playing with greater confidence as the season plays out and he gets time on task …is laughable," Riddick wrote on X. "The fact is, it showed all throughout his college tape and pre-draft evaluation.

"The problem was, there were those hell-bent on using (expletive) analysis focusing on his age, or a bad throw at the combine, or his injury history in college (without ever investigating the nature of those injuries) to discredit what is actually a high-level skill set and high-level upside. (Salute) Tyler for continuing to put in the work, earn the respect of your teammates and coaches, and elevate the team. Long way to go, but it’s looking good so far. Keep it up!"

Riddick isn't wrong by any means. Shough has looked comfortable as the team's starter rather quickly. Before Shough took over, the Saints were 1-7. He has gone 2-3 since taking over with four games to go. Shough is certainly making a case for himself as the team's starter for the future.

