Tyrann Mathieu Gives Saints' Tyler Shough Ultimate Stamp Of Approval

One topic that is going to hang over the New Orleans Saints over the next four games is whether or not the team has found its quarterback of the future.

New Orleans selected Tyler Shough with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft and he has looked very comfortable since taking over as the team's starter. The 26-year-old has now made five starts for the Saints after taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon and it has been enough for former New Orleans star, Tyrann Mathieu. The former Pro Bowl safety took to X on Sunday and said the Saints should build around Shough for the next decade.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"I said it on my new podcast, 'In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu,' The Saints should build everything around Tyler," Mathieu wrote. "He showed me something today!!! His numbers won’t wow you but it’s the critical situation football he’s winning! This city should absolutely get behind him and embrace him as QB for next decade!! Get him some more weapons and a good defense! Saints aren’t far off from bouncing back and competing in this division!"

The Saints may have a star

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

I said it on my new podcast @InTheBayouPod

The saints should build everything around Tyler. He showed me something today!!! His numbers won’t wow you but it’s the critical situation football he’s winning! This city should absolutely get behind him & embrace him as QB for next… — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 7, 2025

He continued afterward: "I do not want to get ahead but this guy can ball! Give him the keys and let him do his thing!!"

I DO NOT WANT TO GET AHEAD BUT THIS GUY CAN BALL! GIVE HIM THE KEYS AND LET HIM DO HIS THING !! https://t.co/ZXXFwtlYH2 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 7, 2025

It's easy to watch the game and say Shough looked good. It's one thing for an analyst or writer to say this. But it's another when someone with the pedigree of Mathieu does. He played with some great quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes, and won a Super Bowl. He's someone who has been around the block. If he sees something in Shough, that should be enough to get the fanbase fired up.

Shough has gone 2-3 in his first five NFL starts and has shown flashes in each game overall. On Sunday, it was on the ground against the Buccaneers. Last week, it was the passing game. Each week this kid is doing something special and in the process, he's giving the Saints' front office an easy decision.

More NFL: Tyler Shough Makes Saints History Not Seen Since Archie Manning