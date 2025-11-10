Saints Tyler Shough Has Perfect Response To Breakout Panthers Game
The New Orleans Saints got exactly what they needed from Tyler Shough on Sunday afternoon.
Shough didn’t just look solid; he looked like someone who could be a long-term answer. Now, it’s a one-game sample size. That’s not enough to make that determination, but that’s how well he played. If the Saints could consistently get performances out of Shough like they did on Sunday, they will be just fine. But, with any rookie the question is, can he consistently do that or is it a fluke?
That's the thing to watch out for now over the next few weeks after the Week 11 bye week. What is true, though, is that Shough's comments after the game were exactly what Saints fans should be hoping to hear.
"I think it's just continual reps, continual progression," Shough said. "Just getting better every single day. Like I said, I think that I can continue to get better and be better, so. We did a really good job running the ball. There was a big emphasis on that. I think I can continue to kind of set that up and yeah, I was just really proud of the offense and the whole team. I think just having some urgency each week, having a little bit of juice, a little bit of swagger kind of showed up."
Tyler Shough showed a lot vs. the Panthers
Shough was excellent on Sunday. He tallied 282 passing yards and two touchdowns while leading the Saints to their second win of the season. It took Shough just two starts to earn his first win in a New Orleans jersey.
If this is just scratching the surface, then that would be very positive for New Orleans overall the rest of the season. For the Saints, the biggest question right now is the quarterback position. If Shough can play like he did on Sunday throughout the rest of the season, that will answer that question. If the Saints do have the right quarterback, that will expedite any rebuild process.
Look at the New England Patriots, for example. They got Drake Maye last year and won just four games with him not starting the whole season. But, it was clear that they got their guy. They invested in the team in the offseason and now are 8-2 on the season. If Shough is the guy, it makes everything else easier. He showed on Sunday the type of player he can be, now it's a matter of doing that consistently.
