Saints' Tyler Shough In Rare Company With Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott

The New Orleans Saints may have a legit star on their hands.

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has been thriving since he took over as the team's starting quarterback fully on Nov. 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. Shough has made eight starts for the Saints and the team has gone 5-3 over that stretch, including a current four-game winning streak.

The rookie has really started to find his footing. Shough hasn't thrown for fewer than 272 yards since Dec. 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though he didn't have a prolific passing day against Tampa Bay, he ran in two touchdowns that game and had 55 yards on the ground.

The Saints rookie looks like a superstar

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks for a receiver during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The big story from the past two games has been his arm. Shough threw for 333 yards on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and had 308 yards passing last week against the New York Jets. He has been so good that NFL senior researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming shared on X that Shough joined Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott as the only three rookie quarterbacks to have over 300 passing yards with no interceptions in back-to-back games in the Super Bowl era.

"Rookies in the Super Bowl era with 300+ passing yards and no interceptions in back-to-back games: Tyler Shough, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott," Koplowitz-Fleming wrote.

How about that? Burrow and Prescott are widely praised among the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL. If Shough can stay healthy and continue to play at this level next season, there's no reason why New Orleans can't compete in the division at least.

Right now, the Saints are battered with injuries, but it doesn't matter. The team has gotten contributions from all over, but Shough has been a revelation for the franchise in general. If you find yourself in a category with Burrow and Prescott, you have to be doing something right. Now, the Saints have one more game left to land the plane and then a long offseason to build around the rookie.

