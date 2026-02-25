Saints’ Spencer Rattler Predicted to Start for Struggling AFC Team in 2026

The New Orleans Saints have a very intriguing trade chip on their hands, if they decide to go in that direction.

There are teams around the league looking for quarterbacks. Fortunately, the Saints aren't in that position any longer thanks to Tyler Shough's ascension in the second half of the 2025 season. Instead, the Saints could help solve the issue for other teams. There was a bit of chatter about Derek Carr coming back to football, but he's not the only guy who could bring something back. Spencer Rattler is just 25 years old and is under contract for two seasons. This is a weak offseason for quarterbacks. The 2026 draft class isn't strong, outside of Fernando Mendoza. The top free agent option is Daniel Jones, but it would be a surprise if he doesn't return to the Indianapolis Colts. Plus, quarterbacks are wildly expensive in free agency, anyway.

Rattler will make just over $1.1 million in 2026 and just over $1.2 million in 2027. Not too shabby for a starting-caliber quarterback with upside. The Saints would be wise to look around and ESPN's Seth Walder predicted that Rattler will end up being the starting quarterback for the New York Jets in 2026.

The Saints should absolutely call the Jets

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"New York Jets," Walder wrote. "Predicted 2026 starter: Spencer Rattler. The Jets were the hardest team for me to predict in this exercise. There are so many feasible candidates. New York certainly could be a landing place for a non-Mendoza rookie quarterback, and it would make sense for the Jets to be in the Willis sweepstakes. If they want a stable veteran, perhaps the Jets would look at Cousins or Derek Carr, though neither would be the necessary long-term solution. Or New York could contemplate a few trade candidates, with Mac Jones, Tanner McKee and Rattler among them.

"Though he ultimately gave way to rookie Tyler Shough, Rattler was solid last season in New Orleans. He recorded a 50.3 QBR and a plus-3 percent completion percentage over expected, and his 9 percent off-target rate was the lowest among all QBs with at least 100 pass attempts. The former fifth-round pick is entering his third season, so he could still improve. And Rattler likely would cost less on the trade market than Jones, as well."

The Jets are the exact type of team the Saints should target. There is talent on the roster on offense. Garrett Wilson is great, the Jets indicated that they will be keeping running back Breece Hall, the offensive line is solid, and the team drafted a tight end early in 2025. Rattler has enough promise to warrant at least a mid-round draft pick. For the Saints, they could flip him and then sign one of the cheaper veteran options to pair with Shough for a year.