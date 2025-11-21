Saints' Tyler Shough Sends Message New Orleans Will Love
Despite the fact that the New Orleans Saints are 2-8 on the season, there is still a lot to be on the lookout for over the final seven games of the regular season.
For Saints fans, all eyes are going to be on rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. He has two starts under his belt and seven left to prove that he can be the guy for New Orleans in the long run. The first two have shown a lot of promise, but there's still more work to do. Unsurprisingly, Shough made it clear that he wants to be with the organization for the long run, as transcribed by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
Tyler Shough is saying everything right for New Orleans
"I want to be here for the long run and my play and how I control each day is going to reflect that," Shough said as transcribed by Terrell. "So my job is to do everything I can that way and that's all I care about. So whether we're 0-17 or 17-0, I'm treating it the same, I'm going to go play football and have fun. I love my teammates and love these guys and whoever's here, we're going to get after it."
Shough had a great game when the Saints last took the field in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. He went for 282 passing yards and two touchdowns. A second straight big game against a divisional foe would go a long way for Shough in this seemingly tryout period. If Shough plays well enough and New Orleans can stack up wins, it will take the team out of contention for one of the top draft picks anyway.
Right now, the Saints would have the No. 4 pick if the 2025 season ended today. Shough has the control right now as the team's starting quarterback and he's saying everything right. It's a tricky situation, but it sounds like the rookie is up for the challenge.
