Saints Land 2026 Top Prospect In Way-Too-Early Mock Draft

The New Orleans Saints will have another chance to add some high-end talent in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

New Orleans hit it out of the park in 2025, starting with Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round. After Banks, the Saints struck with Tyler Shough, Jonas Sanker, Danny Stutsman, Quincy Riley, and Devin Neal, among others. Hit after hit after hit.

Now, the Saints will make their next selection with the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Last year, the Saints entered the draft desperately needing a boost for the offensive line and at quarterback above all else. As the 2026 draft approaches, the Saints should prioritize the secondary, wide receiver, and potentially the pass rush, depending on what happens with Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis in free agency.

The Saints can add some big talent

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At No. 8, the Saints should have plenty of options, especially if quarterbacks go no. 1 and No. 2 in Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore. With the offseason picking up, there are plenty of mock drafts out there, and The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner dropped one that arguably would be perfect for New Orleans.

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State," Baumgardner wrote. "Arguably the best pound-for-pound football player in the class, Downs is a literal do-everything defensive back who should be able to help change a culture immediately. Add a prospect like this, and the Saints could be a surprise club next season."

The Saints have Sanker and Justin Reid, but if Downs is available at No. 8, you take him. Pro Football Focus has him ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class ahead of Heisman Trophy Award winner Fernando Mendoza.

Downs is an All-American and finished the 2025 season with 68 tackles, including five for a loss, to go along with one sack, two interceptions, and two passes defended.

Two other good options for the Saints would be Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (PFF's No. 4 prospect) or Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson (PFF's No. 8 prospect). But, if Downs is available, you grab him.

