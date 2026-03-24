Saints Would Strike Gold by Signing Stefon Diggs

The New Orleans Saints have had a successful offseason so far, but there is still a lot of work to do. Fortunately, there's a lot of time to get things done as well.

The 2026 National Football League Draft hasn't even kicked off yet, but it will begin in less than a month on April 23. For the Saints right now, their only glaring roster hole is in the wide receiver room. The Saints have done a good job plugging up the leaks elsewhere on the roster, but they haven't addressed the receiver room yet.

Now, that could mean New Orleans plans to do so in the upcoming draft. That could also be because the receiver market in general seems to have stalled out. There's talent on the board, including Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, among many others. But things have quieted in the market. That could be because the draft is coming up. Why pay a high price for a veteran when you potentially could get a solid rookie on a much cheaper deal?

The Saints need a WR

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While this could be the case for some, the Saints arguably should be looking for a veteran to pair with a young receiver room with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele. Plus, of course, Tyler Shough is entering just his second season in the National Football League. A veteran weapon could go a long way. CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles shared a column highlighting each team's biggest weakness with a free agent and draft solution. Unsurprisingly, receiver was the spot for New Orleans and Diggs was floated as the veteran solution.

"New Orleans Saints: Wide receiver," Pereles wrote. "Free agent fit: Stefon Diggs. Draft fit: Denzel Boston, Washington. The Saints must find another wide receiver opposite Chris Olave. They have a top-10 pick, where Tate or Tyson could be an enticing option. But what about Boston, a big perimeter wide receiver who has some really intriguing skills and might be available in the second round? The Saints could add an impact defender early and couple that with Boston to produce a strong first two selections."

This is an idea that isn't getting enough traction. We also pitched the idea for New Orleans targeting Diggs to help bolster the offense. Even if he's not a top-five receiver any longer, he still had 85 yards for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns for the New England Patriots in 2025 in an offense that was very spread out. But he was the safety blanket for then-second-year quarterback Drake Maye and still topped 1,000 yards.

If you put Diggs on the Saints' offense right now, they would have the best offense in the NFC South on paper. Other teams have made moves, but the Saints are really just one move away. Diggs should be the guy. Plus, he has experience playing — and elevating — young quarterbacks. He did it with Maye and he did it with Josh Allen. If the Saints could pair him with Shough, it would be a step in the right directon.