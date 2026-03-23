Saints Could Solve WR Problem by Signing Stefon Diggs

The New Orleans Saints have a need in the wide receiver room right now and there just so happens to be a Pro Bowler out there for the taking who has been a No. 1 weapon for developing, young quarterbacks in the past.

Four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs is still out there for the taking in free agency after racking up 1,013 receiving yards in his lone season as a member of the New England Patriots. New England brought Diggs in to help young quarterback Drake Maye, who needed a No. 1 receiving option. Diggs was that. He had 85 catches and was a big reason why Maye took a step forward and finished second in the race for the AP Most Valuable Player Award.

Maye wasn't the first young quarterback Diggs has helped out. He joined the Buffalo Bills back in 2020 when Josh Allen was entering his third season in the National Football League. Like Maye, Allen took off with Diggs in town. Now, Diggs is 32 years old at this point in his career, but he showed in 2025 that he can be an above-average weapon for a team. For New Orleans, it doesn't need a No. 1 like New England did last year. The Saints have Chris Olave in that top spot and need a No. 2 option. Diggs can easily be that guy, and New Orleans should be all over him.

The Saints should sign Stefon Diggs

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker ranked 10 unsigned players who could be "steals" for teams in 2026. Diggs cracked the list.

"Just last offseason, the Patriots invested $63.5 million in Diggs to make him the team’s top wideout," Locker wrote. "He delivered just as advertised, recording an 82.6 PFF receiving grade and averaging 2.08 yards per route run — both of which placed 10th among qualified receivers. Further, Diggs dropped just 2.9 percent of his catchable targets, tied for the second-lowest in that group. New England released Diggs prior to the start of the new league year because of his elevated 2026 cap hit, but not based on his stellar performance. Although Diggs will be 33 in November and could face a suspension stemming from strangulation and assault charges, he’s continued to play like a top-tier asset when healthy.

"Indeed, Diggs has earned at least a 77.6 receiving grade every season of his 11-year career. Likely to sign a one-year contract, Diggs may not be a long-term solution to a team’s receiving corps. At the same time, the veteran is still a high-caliber player who would make countless rooms better."

This just furthers the point about Diggs even more. He's someone who has seven 1,000-plus yard seasons under his belt. If he's going to have to settle for a one-year deal, New Orleans should do everything possible to make sure that it's with the Saints. If New Orleans entered the 2026 season with Olave, Diggs and Devaughn Vele, that would be a great core for Tyler Shough to throw to.