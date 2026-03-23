Saints Could Find Their Next No. 2 WR in 2026 Draft

The New Orleans Saints utilized free agency to fill in a few of the team's biggest offseason roster holes right away.

New Orleans has thrived in the open market by signing guys like running back Travis Etienne Jr. and guard David Edwards, among others. The running back room beyond Alvin Kamara and guard were two big holes heading into the offseason and New Orleans already seems to have solved both.

There's still a long offseason to go and more work to do for the franchise, though. It's not time to sit back just yet. The 2026 National Football League Draft will kick off in exactly one month, as of writing, on April 23. With running back and guard sorted, the next big roster hole to fill for New Orleans is the No. 2 wide receiver spot. It's no secret and has been talked about at length throughout the offseason to this point. New Orleans has a legit star on its hands in Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele looked like a very capable playmaker for the team after Rashid Shaheed was traded. But if New Orleans could add a piece between these two, it would only take the offense to another level and make things easier for Tyler Shough.

The Saints need at least one more receiver

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The free agent market for receivers has dried up a bit, but there are still some options out there, including Jauan Jennings, Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen or even Tyreek Hill, if the Saints want to roll the dice. The NFL Draft is another route to take and CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles floated an intriguing prospect to consider: Denzel Boston out of Washington.

"New Orleans Saints: Wide receiver," Pereles wrote. "Free agent fit: Stefon Diggs. Draft fit: Denzel Boston, Washington. The Saints must find another wide receiver opposite Chris Olave. They have a top-10 pick, where Tate or Tyson could be an enticing option. But what about Boston, a big perimeter wide receiver who has some really intriguing skills and might be available in the second round? The Saints could add an impact defender early and couple that with Boston to produce a strong first two selections."

Boston is coming off a season in which he hauled in 62 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games played for Washington. In 2024, he had 63 catches for 834 yards and nine touchdowns.

Sports Illustrated has Boston ranked as the No. 24 overall prospect in the draft class and No. 4 overall receiver. Arguably, the No. 8 pick would be too high to add Boston. But if New Orleans were to trade back, or make a pick at No. 8 and then make a move to come back into the first round, then he would make a lot of sense in that scenario.

If the Saints could add someone like Boston to town, they'd be getting a No. 2-level receiver on a rookie deal. That's certainly not a bad idea.