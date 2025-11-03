Saints WR Wants To Stay Despite Loud Trade Rumors
The New Orleans Saints played their final game before the 2025 National Football League trade deadline on Sunday and now it's a waiting game to see how many of the team's top players make it to Week 10 with the franchise.
The deadline is coming and will pass on Tuesday. There are just over 24 hours to go until the trade deadline and Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed is the guy to watch. The rumors around Shaheed have been loud. ESPN's Adam Schefter talked about Shaheed being a guy who could be on the move. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio also reported that Shaheed is "widely believed" to be available.
"As the trade deadline approaches, receiver-needy teams have an option in New Orleans," Florio said. "Rashid Shaheed is widely believed to be available. The current chatter is that the Saints are looking for a third-round pick for the 2022 undrafted free agent, who also can serve as a return specialist. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2024, Shaheed has been doing less returning — even though he was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2023."
The Saints have a decision to make
Shaheed was the Saints' top receiver in the team's Week 9 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. He hauled in five catches for 68 yards, leading the team in both categories. After the game, Shaheed was asked about the trade rumors and said that New Orleans is where he wants to be, as transcribed by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras.
"It’s not really up to me,” Shaheed said. “That’s not my decision. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I have no idea. It’s kind of up in the air...I just take it as respect from other teams. They feel that way that way about me, and that’s a good thing. But you know, I’m here and that’s where I want to be."
With Shaheed, the Saints have a guy who is having the best season of his career, but has an uncertain future beyond the season because he isn't under contract after the 2026 season.
The Saints just inserted rookie quarterback Tyler Shough in the starting lineup and he had a clear connection with Shaheed right away. But, even if Shaheed wants to stay, the Saints are 1-8 and the buzz is getting louder and louder.
