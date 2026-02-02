Steelers Report Poses Threat to Saints' Coaching Staff

The New Orleans Saints haven't had to deal with mass turnover with the team's coaching staff like last offseason.

New Orleans brought in Kellen Moore last offseason as the team's head coach and built out a staff that had success in 2025. It took a bit for the Saints to get it going, but New Orleans thrived in the second half of the season, which has led to a lot of excitement this offseason already.

The Saints have Moore in place along with defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier. Fortunately, there will be continuity heading into 2026, but there is one guy to watch in the short term who could be on his way out of town. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien will interview with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday for their open offensive coordinator job.

The Saints could lose a key piece of the coaching staff

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Steelers are interviewing Saints QB coach Scott Tolzien today for their offensive coordinator job, per source," Pelissero wrote. "Tolzien, 38, played for Mike McCarthy in Green Bay and coached with him in Dallas. He spent last week as the American team’s OC at the Senior Bowl."

Reports surfaced on Thursday from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the Steelers had notified the Saints that they planned to interview Tolzien for the open job.

Tolzien, himself, commented on the reports on Thursday, as seen in a clip shared to X by Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com.

"Anytime you go to interview for one of these, that's a really great growth opportunity," Tolzien said. "I'm lucky that I'm in a position that I enjoy where I'm at. Things are going really good and yet you always see what's out there."

The Saints built a coaching apparatus full of former quarterbacks in Moore, Nussmeier and Tolzien. The trio played a big role in getting rookie Tyler Shough ready to go behind the scenes throughout the 2025 season and put him in a position to succeed once his number was called. Losing Tolzien would be a tough loss. With his interview scheduled for Monday, there should be an answer in the near future, at least.

