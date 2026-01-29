Saints Could Lose Key Figure In Tyler Shough's Rise to Steelers

While the 2025 New Orleans Saints team didn't make the playoffs, the season arguably should be viewed as a success.

There weren't high expectations heading into the season. The team was in salary cap limbo last offseason, quarterback was completely up in the air and then things got even more tricky with a slow start to the season and trade deadline sell-off. Despite it all, the Saints ended up having the top-ranked rookie class in football overall, now know that Tyler Shough can be the guy moving forward and veterans on the roster stepped up, like Chris Olave who had a career year.

Specifically, when it comes to the quarterback position, it's clear the Saints handled it the right way. Spencer Rattler and Shough duked it out for the starting job. Coming out of the summer, Shough wasn't ready and Rattler won the job. Behind the scenes, Shough developed and when his number was called, he was ready to go. The development from the summer to his first NFL start was clear. Clearly, head coach Kellen Moore, offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien were onto something behind the scenes.

The Saints QB coach is interviewing in Pittsburgh

Jul 28, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback coach Scott Tolzien looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

For continuity's sake, it would be great to keep the trio together as Shough prepares for his first full season as a starting quarterback in the NFL. But, that may not be the case. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that Tolzien will be interviewing for the Pittsburgh Steelers' open offensive coordinator job.

"The Steelers have notified the Saints that they plan to interview assistant Scott Tolzien for offensive coordinator, per sources," Fowler reported on X. "Tolzien was a Mike McCarthy quarterback in Green Bay and assistant in Dallas. He coached Saints quarterbacks Tyler Shough this year."

McCarthy is taking over for longtime Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who stepped down after the season ended for Pittsburgh.

While it may have taken some time for the Saints to start stacking wins, the franchise built a good coaching apparatus last offseason that clearly had an impact on the rookie quarterback. If Tolzien were to leave for Pittsburgh, the Saints would have big shoes to fill.

