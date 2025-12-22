Taysom Hill's Potential Final Saints Home Game Makes History

The New Orleans Saints had a great day on Sunday.

The first half of the 2025 National Football League season has been completely different from the second half. There was a time when the Saints were 1-8 on the season. Now, the Saints are 5-10 on the season and have won three games in a row. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough will get most of the headlines. He has made seven starts in the NFL and is 4-3 with the team and has thrived.

New Orleans extended its winning streak to three games on Sunday with a 29-6 blowout win over the New York Jets. Shough will get most of the love. It arguably was his best game as a pro. He had 308 passing yards and a touchdown in the air. But he isn't the only guy who had an impact. The Week 16 contest was a Taysom Hill game through and through. The longtime Saints fan-favorite went 1-for-1 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown. Hill also led the team with 42 rushing yards on 12 attempts. That's still not all. Hill also had four catches for 36 yards.

The Saints fan-favorite thrived

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs away from the tackle of New York Jets defensive end Braiden McGregor (55) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

He was integrated into the offense and there is at least a chance that it was his final time playing in front of the Saints faithful as a member of the franchise. He'll be a free agent after the season.

It was a good game for the veteran and the Saints announced that after his performance on Sunday, Hill is the only player in the Super Bowl era with 1,000 yards passing, receiving, and rushing.

"After today's performance, Taysom Hill now has 2,388 passing yards, 2,545 rushing yards, and 1,002 career receiving yards," the Saints announced. "With his 36 receiving yards today, Hill is now the only player with over 1,000 yards passing, rushing, and receiving in the NFL Super Bowl era."

After the game, Hill spoke to the media about what New Orleans means to him.

"My wife asked me that this morning," Hill said. "I didn't really feel any type of way this morning but as I was driving to the stadium today, you start to think about the last nine years and what it has meant to me and my family. The city and stuff. So, I think for me personally you just try to take it all in. I've had a great experience here tonight and I don't know what the future holds for me but it was a special day for me and my family."

