Saints Legend Gets $2M Projection With Future Uncertain

The New Orleans Saints have a few important decisions to make this offseason when it comes to longtime members of the franchise.

Taysom Hill, Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan are all pending free agents. They are three pillars of the franchise and have etched their name in team history. All three are going to get discussed at length this offseason. In this case, let's focus on Hill.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was asked about Hill's future towards the end of January and noted that he is giving the do-it-all tight end some space to figure out his next move.

The Saints should bring back Taysom Hill

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I'm giving him some space, so I'll talk with him," Loomis said. "But it's hard to have these conversations right after the end of the season. You want to let the emotion go out of it and not have them feel like they're pressured to make decisions."

If Hill does decide to play, retaining him wouldn't break the bank. Spotrac currently has his projected market value at just over $2.1 million across one season.

At that price tag, the Saints should absolutely bring him back if he wants another go. Hill is a unique player, to say the least. In 2025, he played in 13 games and had 114 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 11 catches, 91 receiving yards, 57 passing yards and one touchdown. Even at this stage of his career, teams have to worry about Hill. He gives a defense different looks that other players simply do not. His numbers weren't explosive in 2025, but he didn't have a big role as he came back from his 2024 season-ending injury.

If he wants to play and the Spotrac projection is accurate, the Saints could keep their gadget star without really much thought. A contract of that size wouldn't move the needle in the Saints' salary cap situation. If he wants to play and that could be the price, it's a no-brainer.

More NFL: Saints Reunion Ripped as 'Worst' Free Agent Signing