Tyler Shough’s Wife Had Perfect Reaction To Saints’ QB Move
It's a chaotic week in the National Football League calendar for every team with the trade deadline coming up. On top of that, the New Orleans Saints are making a change at quarterback.
Spencer Rattler started the first eight games of the season for New Orleans and now is turning the offense over to Tyler Shough. This was announced earlier in the week with the team preparing to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Week 9 action.
On Wednesday, Shough spoke to the media for the first time after being named as the team's starting quarterback and shared that his first call afterward was unsurprisingly to his wife, but her brief message will be what Saints fans like, as seen in a clip shared by NewOrleans.Football.
"Yeah, it was my wife, for sure," Shough said on his first call after getting the news. "She's been such a huge role in this and obviously just up to this point, you know. From every college, every step in the process to now, from the whole draft process. It was a good feeling. But, she is a competitor, she played soccer. She was like 'Good, go out there and win.' Not really satisfied with anything. Neither am I. Nothing to be excited about, so. It's just another step and we have to go out there and win because I could've done a better job in the (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) game. I mean, who knows, we had opportunities to go out there and score, so."
Tyler Shough has said all of the right things.
Shough handled the press conference like a pro and talked about his mindset after being told the news as well, shared to social media by Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports.
"I mean, it was a great feeling," Shough said. "But, knowing that there's a lot of work to be done in this. (Kellen Moore) was just complimentary of the work that I've done behind the scenes and now is going to be the starter for this week and obviously continously so but he was just kind of talking about what we need to do offensively, how we can turn this around a little bit.
"Just looking forward. It was a good feeling, but also in the same breath that we have a lot of work to do. That's my mindset. Nothing changes process-wise, but the sense of urgency does. You know, we're just going to have fun. You've got to go out there and put points on the board. Go out there and win."
The Saints made the change and Shough's first game as the team's full-time starter will be on Sunday against the Rams.
