Saints Coaching Update is Huge for Tyler Shough's Development

The New Orleans Saints got a bit of good news on Tuesday.

Unlike last offseason, the Saints haven't had to bring in a completely new coaching staff. New Orleans did that last offseason starting with the hiring of Kellen Moore. From there, the Saints built out a coaching staff that had success in 2025. A 6-11 record may not sound great, but the second half of the season was good and there's hope heading into the 2026 campaign behind Tyler Shough.

Having continuity around the young quarterback is going to be big for his development. There was a bit of fear over the last week that things could change a bit, though. Quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien popped up as a candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator job. He interviewed for it on Monday, but on Tuesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Tolzien is sticking around in New Orleans.

"Sources: Saints QBs coach Scott Tolzien plans to remain in New Orleans after interviewing for the Steelers OC job," Schultz wrote. "He was viewed as a top candidate for the job, but will remain with Kellen Moore to continue developing Tyler Shough."

That's big for the Saints. New Orleans had three former quarterbacks around Shough in 2025 in Moore, Tolzien and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier. Clearly, the development behind the scenes worked out. So, keeping the trio together for another season only will help with continuity and development.

On top of this, Schultz reported that tight ends coach Chase Haslett also will stick around in New Orleans and not join the Steelers.

"Sources: Saints TEs coach Chase Haslett — who interviewed for the Steelers passing game coordinator/TEs coaching position — will also remain in New Orleans," Schultz wrote. " I’m told it was Haslett’s decision. A fast-rising coach to watch moving forward in upcoming cycles."

At the end of the day, this is a win for New Orleans. The Saints showed promise in 2025 and can ride that momentum in 2026.

