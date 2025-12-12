Who Saints Fans Should Root For Week 15 (Outside New Orleans)

The New Orleans Saints have a big matchup coming up this weekend.

New Orleans will face off against the Carolina Panthers with a chance to play spoiler once again. The Saints took down the Panthers on Nov. 9 and then beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. Tampa Bay lost on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons to drop to 7-7. If the Panthers win on Sunday, they will be a game ahead of the Buccaneers for first place in the division. If the Saints win, the Panthers will also have a 7-7 record. Essentially, the Saints have a shot at creating chaos.

But what about beyond the Saints? Well, that depends on what you are looking for. If you want the Saints to land as high a draft as possible, then the teams to watch will be the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and the Cleveland Browns. If any of these four teams win, that would help New Orleans' chances.

Saints fans should have their eye out

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

New York Giants

The Giants are 2-11 on the season and would have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if the season were to end today. New York will face the injury-filled Washington Commanders on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 12 p.m. CST.



Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas would have the No. 2 pick if the season were to end today. The Raiders have a difficult task ahead and will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 12 p.m. CST.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans, like New York and Las Vegas, are 2-11 on the season and will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CST. The Titans would have the No. 3 pick if the season ended today.

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 12 p.m. CST. The Browns are 3-10 on the season so far and have a rookie quarterback of their own under center in Shedeur Sanders.

New Orleans is already eliminated from playoff contention so winning at this point wouldn't push the team in that direction. That's not to say the team should tank. In fact, the Saints should try to win as many games as possible because if New Orleans is winning, then that likely means that Tyler Shough is playing well, which would be a good sign in the long term for the team.

