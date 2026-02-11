Saints Mock Draft: New Orleans Lands Standout 711-Yard WR

The New Orleans Saints hit on their first-round pick in 2025. Will they do the same in 2026?

New Orleans selected Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft. At the time, the selection was a bit surprising. As the 2025 NFL Draft approached, there were a handful of names linked to New Orleans, including Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Warren, Will Johnson, Tetairoa McMillan, Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker. Banks wasn't someone at least speculated as a fit for the franchise much. While this is the case, the Saints selected the young offensive tackle and he quickly showed why.

Banks finished the 2025 season with a 73.3 Pro Football Focus Grade, good for 29th among the 89 qualifying offensive tackles. He's still just 21 years old. Imagine what he's going to look like next year when he has even more NFL experience under his belt?

The Saints need another playmaker

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium.

The entire 2025 NFL Draft pretty much was a hit for the Saints, led by Banks and Tyler Shough. Now, the question is how will the team follow up with the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft? ESPN's Field Yates dropped a post-Super Bowl mock draft on Wednesday and predicted that Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson will be coming to town.

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints," Yates wrote. "Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State. Quarterback Tyler Shough provides the Saints with plenty of hope going forward, as he finished his rookie season with a 4-1 record. Tyson would be a huge addition to Kellen Moore's offense, which still needs more playmaking alongside Chris Olave.

"At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Tyson is electric with the ball in his hands. He totaled 29 catches, 444 yards and three touchdowns in the final three games he played in 2024 before being knocked out for the season with an injury. His 2025 season was limited by uneven QB play and injuries, but he can be schemed up for as many touches as possible in New Orleans."

Tyson is ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft class by ESPN. As the offseason has started to pick up, Tyson has been a popular name linked to New Orleans. This is because the fit makes almost too much sense. This is a guy who racked up 2,282 receiving yards in 33 college games played. In 2025, he had 711 yards in just nine games played. Plus, he hauled in 158 passes, including 22 touchdowns. If the Saints want another high-end receiver, going this route would be easier — and cheaper — than signing someone like Deebo Samuel or Romeo Doubs in free agency.

