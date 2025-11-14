Saints News Network

Why Early Saints Trade Speculation Misses Mark

The trade speculation is starting way too early...

Patrick McAvoy

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) with the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) and cornerback Mike Jackson (2) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) defend in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) with the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) and cornerback Mike Jackson (2) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) defend in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 National Football League trade deadline came and went and the New Orleans Saints didn't make many moves.

Now, the Saints did trade Rashid Shaheed and Trevor Penning away, but the rumors that were swirling for weeks pointed to bigger moves that didn't happen. For example, Saints running back Alvin Kamara was the subject of trade rumors himself, before he squashed them. Kamara spoke to the media about the rumors and insinuated that he would retire if he was traded and that he doesn't want to leave New Orleans.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Point taken. The Saints didn't trade him.

While this is the case, speculation has already started for the offseason. It's far too early to know who teams will be willing to move. But, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon put together a list of each team's "most valuable" offseason trade piece and mentioned Kamara for New Orleans.

The Saints didn't trade many pieces away

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara
Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) high fives New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"New Orleans Saints: RB Alvin Kamara," Gagnon said. "Receiver Brandin Cooks would work here, too. Both players are on the wrong side of 30 and unlikely to factor in beyond the current rebuild, and both remain under contract through 2026. The difference is Kamara is younger (30 versus 32) and has been much more productive than Cooks in recent seasons."

As of this moment, it's too early to be thinking about offseason trades. With the way the trade deadline went, it was pretty clear that Kamara didn't want to be moved and didn't really leave any wiggle room. So, nothing should be considered likely involving him anyway until he says otherwise.

Also, Kamara isn't having a typical season for himself so far, although he showed positive signs last week. His current cap hit is over $9 million and will jump to over $18 million in 2026. At the end of the day, any offseason trade talk right now is premature anyway. But, this idea includes a big-name guy in Kamara, but doesn't take into account the other factors.

Things could always change, but any trade idea involving Kamara took a hit ahead of the trade deadline.

More NFL: Tyler Shough Changed Saints' Perception With 1 Big Start

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News