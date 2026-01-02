Saints Announce WR Roster Moves For Season Finale

The New Orleans Saints aren't going to be anywhere near full strength when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.

New Orleans ruled out defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Chris Olave, and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd for Sunday's contest. The Saints also placed cornerback Michael Davis, tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, tight end Jack Stoll, and wide receiver Mason Tipton on the Injured Reserve.

In response, the Saints announced the signing of wide receivers Ronnie Bell and Samori Toure along with defensive end Fadil Diggs to the active roster.

The Saints announced a handful of moves

"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Ronnie Bell, defensive end Fadil Diggs and wide receiver Samori Toure to the active roster from the practice squad and placed cornerback Michael Davis, tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, tight end Jack Stoll and wide receiver Mason Tipton on Injured Reserve," the team announced. "Bell, 6-0, 195, was originally selected in the seventh round (253rd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers out of Michigan. As a rookie in 2023, he played in all 17 games, recording six receptions for 68 yards, with three of the grabs touchdowns and adding two special teams tackles...

"Toure, 6-3, 190, was originally a seventh round selection (258th overall) of the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. In 22 career games with two starts for the Packers (2022-23), the Portland, Ore. native has recorded 13 receptions for 160 yards (12.3 avg.) with one touchdown. Toure joined the Saints practice squad on Nov. 25, after spending three weeks on the Denver Broncos practice squad and spending the 2024 campaign on the Chicago Bears practice squad."

New Orleans' receiver room is thin, to say the least. Kevin Austin Jr., Dante Pettis, Bell, and Toure will lead the charge.

Toure hasn't played in a game in the NFL since 2023. He spent the 2022 and 2023 campaigns with the Green Bay Packers and had 13 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown in 22 games. Bell has played in one game for the Saints this season and didn't have a target or catch. He has played in 27 games in his career -- 26 with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Saints. Bell has eight catches for 90 yards and three touchdowns.

