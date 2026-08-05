Saints Offensive Front Finding Traction after Day 6

The New Orleans Saints made a big move in the offseason to solidify their offensive front, signing free agent David Edwards to a four-year deal for just over $60-million. Now with Kelvin Banks Jr., Edwards, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Taliese Fuaga, and Dillon Radunz, it seems like New Orleans is putting the pieces in place for a solid front five. And now, in year two of a Kellen Moore offense, guard Ruiz is getting a comfort level.

"I'm lovin' it," Ruiz smiled. "Having a year in the system and knowing what's expected, (we're) able to get rolling."

After missing Monday for personal reasons, the 7th year pro got to strap on the pads for the first time in training camp on Wednesday.

"They said it was the hottest day so far (today)," Ruiz ruminated. "It was great, man. First day in pads, good to break the pads in, get them going and get back to work."

The Saints have been concentrating heavily on the run game in these first practices of camp. The Michigan alum says it comes down to one thing.

"Execution," Ruiz said. "Did you do your job? But it's not just about doing your job. It's about absolutely dominating and doing your job to the highest (level) every single play. When you talk about wins and losses in the run game, it's just pretty much a visual: do we gain yards; do we open this hole; did we execute this assignment properly? Or did somebody get through, did we whiff; did we give up penetration?"

And Ruiz thinks the run game is getting there by everyone just carrying out their assignments.

"There's no magic," Ruiz told the media. "I've been in this league seven years. I've been in multiple systems (three in the last three seasons alone). You've got to adjust, figure out the scheme, and do what you've got to do, then go do it."

Radunz Adds His Touch to the Line

Jul 30, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (77) blocks defensive tackle Khristian Boyd (97) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being drafted in the 2nd round of the NFL draft by the Titans, Dillon Radunz played four years in Tennessee at the guard slot. In 2025, the North Dakota State graduate signed a one-year deal to play for the Saints. The club thought enough of him to bring him back on a two-year deal.

The sixth year man has enjoyed being back with his fellow offensive linemen.

"(We were) joking around in the O-line room," Radunz told the media after practice today. "It's like you're banging the rust off those first few days, especially in pads. Once you finally get those first three (days in pads) under your belt, you go, 'Alright, we're getting into the rhythm of things, getting the technique back down.'

"Obviously it was a hot one today, so you really find out what you're made of on days like today," Radunz sweated. "We're starting to get into those dog days of camp. It's time to grow and time to flourish."

Just like Ruiz, Radunz knows there needs to be improvement in the O-line play, especially on the running side of things.

"We were 31st in the run game (2025 NFL statistics)," Radunz related. "It was just unacceptable. So, that's a huge focus for us going into this camp. All attention to details in this camp is going to be huge. We're going to notice a lot of changes...We're going to throw the kitchen sink at it because 31st is not acceptable and we're going to grow from there.

"With (Alvin) Kamara and E-T-N (Travis Etienne, Jr) back there, we're going to be able to run the ball a lot," Radunz said. "We're going to have a lot of gas in the gas tank with those two."

Training Camp Update

Here is the schedule through the weekend:



- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CLOSED PRACTICE

- Friday, Off Day

- Saturday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

- Sunday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

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