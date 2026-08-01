Saints O-Line Needs to Avoid the Injury Bug Bite

2025 was a banner season for injured offensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints. At one time or another, at least a half-dozen O-line guys were sitting on the sidelines for one reason or another:

- Nick Saldiveri (G/T): knee injury to the same leg that was hurt in 2024 forced him onto Injured Reserve/PUP, missing the entire season. He was ultimately released by the Saints

- Erik McCoy (C/G): torn biceps in November, placing him on the injured reserve for the rest of the season.

- Cesar Ruiz (G/C): ankle injury against the Bills when his ankle was rolled, missed games in December. Ruiz also missed four games in 2024 with a knee injury, and the last three weeks of 2022 with a fractured foot.

- Will Clapp (C): fractured foot in preseason opener, placing him on injured reserve for the year. He retired from the NFL in February, 2026, joining the Saints coaching staff.

- Taliese Fuaga (T): minor knee injury in training camp, then a high ankle sprain in November against the Rams, missing three games. The third year pro also missed the Week three game due to separate knee and back issues.

- Dillon Radunz (G): toe injury, keeps him sidelined for weeks three and four.

- Asim Richards (T): while filling in for the injured Fuaga, suffered a high ankle sprain, forcing him to miss two games

That doesn't include the day-to-day bumps and bruises incurred by these incredible athletes.

Center/Guard McCoy is Back

When asked how he is dealing with his recovery process, Erik McCoy points to a confidence factor for him.

"I don't think my confidence ever wavered," McCoy told the media. "I trust my process. I trust my plan. We've implemented a few extra things in the weight room to supplement, but my confidence never wavered as to who I am as a person and what I can do on the football field."

O-Line Moving Forward

Through the first three days of training camp, McCoy has seen a consistent, solid approach to the establishment of the Saints running game packages.

"I think our first three installs have transitioned to the things we were good at last year," the eighth year O-lineman shared, "and I think that's going to be our bread and butter. I think our further installs will be our supplementary run game."



McCoy believes the newest in the offensive line coaching ranks for the Saints, Will Clapp, is a perfect fit for the team.

"When he played, he was the kind of guy that coached people up," McCoy volunteered. "Then, from a 'seeing the game' standpoint, even as a player, he was years ahead of all of us. That's been beneficial for me, just to kind of have him as a brain to pick."

Training Camp Update

Saturday is an off day from the fields. Another day of shells on Sunday as fans will get to watch from sold-out bleachers again. Monday, the Saints strap on the pads, but that is also a sold out venue. Here is the schedule through August 7:



- Saturday, Off Day

- Sunday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. Practice in shells (Tickets sold out)

- Monday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 1st Day of Pads (Tickets sold out)

- Tuesday, Off Day

- Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 2nd Day in Pads (Tickets available as of this writing)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CLOSED PRACTICE

- Friday, Off Day