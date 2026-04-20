Saints Potential Target in 3rd Round of NFL Draft: Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State CB

Going with the theme of need, we’ve talked about potential wide receivers the Saints likely will be interested in both Rounds 1 and 2 of the NFL Draft in Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson and Louisville’s Chris Bell, respectively, there’s little question New Orleans will be looking to upgrade it defensive backfield on Day 1 or Day 2.

If they wait a little longer than some expect and pick a defensive back in the third round, they potentially get a steal in Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun (6-2, 189).

The former Buckeye and Ole Miss Rebel started 53 games in college, and according to NFL.com scouting, he “fits the mold of a press corner with good size and long arms.”

His combine results show he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, and he had a vertical jump of 34 inches, which is listed in the “good” range. His total combine score of 74 put him 16th among all cornerbacks, and his production score of 75 placed him at eighth.

His pros include being an “ironman” and avoiding injury. He was able to stay tight on vertical routes, while PFF says “he has the size and physicality most teams want in press-man coverage.”

Some negatives say he needs to work on technique to avoid penalties.