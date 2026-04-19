Latest NFL Mock Drafts & Odds for New Orleans Saints: What Do Local Reporters Say?

With just a few days remaining until the NFL Draft kicks off in Pittsburgh later this week, New Orleans Saints fans are getting revved up like they’re 12 years old and they’re ready to unwrap the newest video game system on Christmas morning.

More and more as we get closer, it seems as if General Manager Mickey Loomis, Coach Kellen Moore and company are trying to get back to having an offense that is in the upper half of the league something they have had just once since Drew Brees retired at the end of the 2021 season.

If they do go offense, assuming they don’t trade up from No. 8, where would they go?

The best players likely available would be the two highest-rated wide receivers in the draft: Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson.

The odds have drastically moved in the direction of Tyson over the past couple of days, and he has moved past Tate because many think he will be gone at No. 8. Also, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane and Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Rueben Bain are up there in the odds, but the thought process seems to be Moore wanting to build around quarterback Tyler Shough.

First, let’s look at the odds, which began the week with Bain and Tate at the top. Delane and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs were very close behind.

But what do they say Sunday morning?

DraftKings

Tyson +240

Tate +400

Delane +400

Bain +500

Downs +1600

Caesars Sportsbook

Tyson +330

Tate +350

Bain +425

Delane +425

Downs +1400

FanDuel

Tyson +290

Tate +400

Delane +460

Bain +460

Kenryon Sadiq +1100

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

What do the beat reporters say? Here’s a sampling of what their latest mocks are looking like:

New Orleans Times-Picayune

Jeff Duncan: TYSON. He said Friday he thinks the Saints will be choosing between Tyson and LSU cornerback Mandoor Delane. He says while he thinks there is a scenario in which the team trades up to get Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, if they “let the draft fall to them,” they will take Tyson.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs might be gone by the time pick No. 8 rolls around. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luke Johnson: CALEB DOWNS. He used simulators to go through the top seven picks, and then of the players who were left, and he thought Downs was the best player remaining. Although the Ohio State star is a safety, Johnson says he “would not be drafted to play a traditional style safety role,” and because the computer told him Tate, Love and Miami’s Rueben Bain were gone, this was an easy decision.

Interestingly, in Johnson’s latest mock, which was released last Monday, he had Tyson going 19th to the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans Football

Nick Underhill: TYSON

Mike Triplett: DOWNS

7-Round Saints Mock: Who are the 8 best players in the draft? https://t.co/mPN5b1vzje — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 17, 2026

They ran through their mock draft software Friday on a live show on social media and went through the players remaining. They warn Tyson is shooting up the charts, and we “could be having a different conversation” closer to the draft.

And if Downs makes it to 8, the Saints most definitely might be more willing to build around Shough with the second-round pick and later. Also, Underhill says if this is the scenario, he wouldn’t be afraid to trade back into the first round when it gets to the late 20s.

Locked On Saints / LouisianaSports.Net

Ross Jackson

BAIN. In his mock, Jackson had Love going at 4 to the Titans and Arvell Reese being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, who traded up to 6 with the Cleveland Browns. He also had Tate going just above the Saints to the Washington Commanders at No. 7.

Jackson says, “If I were calling the shots, with this board, my pick would be between Downs and Tyson.” However, he chose what he thinks the Saints will do in this slot, and Bain “checks a lot of boxes for New Orleans.”

Other picks from New Orleans media

Fletcher Mackel, WDSU-TV Sports Director: DELANE.

Doug Mouton, WWL-TV Sports Director: BAIN