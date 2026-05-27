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Saints Preseason Schedule: Everything We Know About OTAs, Minicamp & Practices

The offseason training camp already is underway in New Orleans, and it will run through the team’s final vacation in mid-June through late-July
Jim Derry|
The New Orleans Saints have begun their 2026 offseason campaign with OTAs that began Wednesday (May 27) at the team's practice facility in Metairie.
The New Orleans Saints have begun their 2026 offseason campaign with OTAs that began Wednesday (May 27) at the team's practice facility in Metairie. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

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New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints already have taken their first reps of their organized team activities (otherwise known as OTAs) at the practice facility in Metairie.

Meanwhile, we still wait to see if running back Alvin Kamara – even though he currently is under contract – will be part of the team plans for 2026, while the same is true for a player who remains unsigned by this team or any other in edge rusher Cam Jordan.

The days are listed below with practice times coming each day from 11:50 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The media will be on location for one practice each of the next four weeks before the Saints go on their final vacation before training camp begins in late-July. (Training camp dates will be announced next month.)

Here are the dates of each practice session:

OTA 1: Wednesday (May 27) and Thursday

OTA 2: Monday, June 1; Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4

OTA 3: Monday, June 8; Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11

Mandatory Minicamp: Tuesday June 16 and Wednesday, June 17

Once the training camp begins, we can look forward to preseason. That schedule opens with the Saints playing their only home game on Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. against Jacksonville.

The full preseason schedule

Date

Time (CT)

Opponent (Site)

TV

Sat. Aug. 15

3 pm

vs. Jacksonville

FOX-8 NOLA

Sat. Aug. 22

3 pm

at LA Rams

FOX-8 NOLA

Fri. Aug. 28

7 p.m.

at Dallas

FOX-8 NOLA

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Jim Derry
JIM DERRY

Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.

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