New Orleans Saints Gamble on Oft-Injured Jordyn Tyson at No. 8: Grade and Analysis

With the eighth pick in the NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints take Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, Arizona State University.

Immediately, the controversy among the Who Dats began.

“I’ll wear it. One WR with concussion history (Chris Olave). One with hammy problems,” said one fan.

“Congrats on calling it, Jim. We’ll put up 23 points a game now instead of 18,” said another.

“20 bucks he doesn’t make it through rookie training camp without pulling his hammy,” said yet one more naysayer.

With Caleb Downs on the board, there’s little question this is a risky pick. But General Manager Mickey Loomis is a poker player, and he likes to take a chance. He will shove his chips in the middle on pocket 3s.

Jordyn Tyson is overcome with emotion as he walks up to the stage at the NFL Draft 🥹 pic.twitter.com/erj7Cf0XmN — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 24, 2026

In this case, Tyson might be more like four cards to the flush with two cards to go or an open-ended straight.

Sure, Loomis could have gone with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs not only would have been a safer pick, but he would have stepped in and quite possibly have immediately become the best player in the defensive backfield.

As we have said for weeks here On SI, we thought the best move for a team on the rise is to surround your potential future star quarterback in Tyler Shough with another star. Beyond Olave, the cupboard was very bare at wideout.

The team spent money in free agency on running back Travis Etienne. Taking Tyson was a no-brainer. And if he gets injured in early in the season, you know how to find me.

Grade: A