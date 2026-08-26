Saints Sign a Pair of DBs, Roster Overflowing

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One familiar face and another face familiar with Super Bowl, the New Orleans Saints announced a pair of defensive back roster moves this afternoon.

After a short stint with the Saints last season, veteran Michael Davis rejoins the team. In addition, former Los Angeles Rams 4rd round pick David Long Jr has signed on. Both worked out with the Saints yesterday.

These additions came after the Saints had to place cornerback Rejzohn Wright on the injured reserve on Monday. The squad claimed Wright in 2023 as a free agent after he had spent a week on the Raiders' practice squad. Wright spend 2024 on injured reserve for the Saints, then played in four games last season. He had a severe hip injury that has him on IR for the rest of the year.

Though Davis is a former Saint, Long has another kind of experience, starting for the Rams in their Super Bowl win.

Davis Familiar with New Orleans

A veteran of mostly special teams work, Davis appeared in eleven games for the Saints last season. He began his career as a undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2017, spending seven seasons there. He jumped to the Commanders in 2024, signing a one year deal. Davis was not activated for Washington's post-season games that year.

After signing with the Saints in October of last season, the then-30-year-old had a shoulder injury that landed him on the injured reserve in the final game of the year. The California native has played in 133 career games with a total of 76-starts, recording 337-tackles, 265 of those solo, eight tackles for loss, a force fumble, two fumble recoveries and a total of 30 special teams stops.

Long has Bounced Around, but Has Super Bowl Chops

Chosen in the 3rd round by the Rams, Long played four seasons for L.A., including their Super Bowl victory against Cincinnati after the 2019 season. He stayed through 2022, then worked his way through three teams in 2023 before landing in Las Vegas, playing the final half of the season there. He played with the Colts in 2024.

Out of his 79-games in six seasons, Long has started a dozen.

The Saints did not announce any corresponding moves after the signing of Davis and Long.

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