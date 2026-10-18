Saints vs. Giants: Full Injury Report, Statistical Comparison and Game Details
In this story:
Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.
The pressure continues to mount on the New Orleans Saints as they head to the Meadowlands for Sunday's Week 6 showdown against the New York Giants, desperately searching for answers amid a disappointing start to the season.
Following a frustrating 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Saints (1-4) have dropped three consecutive games, raising questions about the team's direction under second-year head coach Kellen Moore.
The struggles have even drawn the attention of team owner Gayle Benson, who recently expressed frustration with the organization's performance and made it clear that continued losing would not be tolerated without consequences.
With expectations rising and patience wearing thin, New Orleans faces another difficult challenge against a surprising Giants team that has emerged as an early contender in the NFC East.
At the half, join us for Halftime Studs & Duds. Then, after the game, join us for our Biggest Winners & Biggest Losers, our View of the Game, and the Most Important Quotes from Kellen Moore & Players.
Adding intrigue to Sunday's matchup is the return of a familiar face. Former Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will start for New York (3-1-1), giving the longtime Who Dat favorite an opportunity to face his former team.
Winston isn't the Saints' only concern. New York boasts a dangerous receiving combination in Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, while New Orleans continues searching for consistency offensively despite the developing connection between quarterback Tyler Shough and wide receiver Chris Olave.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's matchup.
When and Where?
Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
Complete Injury Report
New Orleans Saints
- LB Kaden Elliss: Out (calf)
- LB Anfernee Jennings: Out (knee)
- RB Alvin Kamara: Questionable (back)
- WR Chris Olave: Questionable (illness)
- DT Nathan Shepherd: Questionable (illness)
- CB Lorenzo Styles: Questionable (knee)
- LS Zach Wood: Questionable (calf)
New York Giants
- LB Abdul Carter: Questionable (calf)
- T Andrew Thomas: Questionable (groin)
- T Jermaine Eluemunor: Questionable (calf)
- CB Colton Hood: Out (concussion)
- TE Theo Johnson: Out (neck)
- S Tyler Nubin: Out (neck)
Key Statistics for New Orleans Saints (1-4)
Offensive Statistics
- Points per game: 23.6 (16th)
- Total yards per game: 322.0 (20th)
- Passing yards per game: 240.2 (11th)
- Rushing yards per game: 81.8 (29th)
- Passing touchdowns: 9 (T-11th)
- Rushing touchdowns: 5 (T-11th)
- Total offensive first downs: 106 (8th)
- Time of possession: 29:17 (23rd)
Defensive Statistics
- Points allowed per game: 30.2 (31st)
- Total yards allowed per game: 361.0 (25th)
- Passing yards allowed per game: 212.2 (11th)
- Rushing yards allowed per game: 148.8 (30th)
- Sacks: 10 (20th)
- Interceptions: 1 (T-28th)
- Takeaways: 5 (T-23rd)
- Turnover differential: Minus-6 (T-31st)
Additional Team Statistics
- Third-down conversions: 33 of 72, 45.8% (6th)
- Fourth-down conversions: 9 of 12, 75.0% (T-3rd)
- Turnovers committed: 11 (30th)
- Penalties: 33 (18th most)
- Penalty yards: 214 (T-26th most)
- Field goals: 5 of 7, 71.4% (T-29th)
- Red-zone touchdown percentage: 81.3% (3rd)
- Punt return average: 5.9 yards (28th)
- Kickoff return average: 23.6 yards (30th)
Key Statistics for New York Giants (3-1-1)
Offensive Statistics
- Points per game: 21.8 (T-21st)
- Total yards per game: 308.2 (21st)
- Passing yards per game: 199.2 (20th)
- Rushing yards per game: 109.0 (16th)
- Passing touchdowns: 9 (T-11th)
- Rushing touchdowns: 1 (T-31st)
- Total offensive first downs: 102 (15th)
- Time of possession: 34:01 (2nd)
Defensive Statistics
- Points allowed per game: 21.2 (9th)
- Total yards allowed per game: 327.0 (15th)
- Passing yards allowed per game: 199.4 (7th)
- Rushing yards allowed per game: 127.6 (T-24th)
- Sacks: 8 (25th)
- Interceptions: 6 (4th)
- Takeaways: 8 (T-16th)
- Turnover differential: Plus-1 (T-17th)
Additional Team Statistics
- Third-down conversions: 31 of 70, 44.3% (7th)
- Fourth-down conversions: 3 of 4, 75.0% (T-3rd)
- Turnovers committed: 7 (T-18th)
- Penalties: 36 (T-13th most)
- Penalty yards: 301 (9th most)
- Field goals: 11 of 14, 78.6% (19th)
- Red-zone touchdown percentage: 57.1% (19th)
- Punt return average: 9.1 yards (20th)
- Kickoff return average: 26.8 yards (10th)
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant