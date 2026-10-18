Saints vs. Giants: Full Injury Report, Statistical Comparison and Game Details

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The pressure continues to mount on the New Orleans Saints as they head to the Meadowlands for Sunday's Week 6 showdown against the New York Giants , desperately searching for answers amid a disappointing start to the season.

Following a frustrating 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings , the Saints (1-4) have dropped three consecutive games, raising questions about the team's direction under second-year head coach Kellen Moore.

The struggles have even drawn the attention of team owner Gayle Benson , who recently expressed frustration with the organization's performance and made it clear that continued losing would not be tolerated without consequences.

With expectations rising and patience wearing thin, New Orleans faces another difficult challenge against a surprising Giants team that has emerged as an early contender in the NFC East.

Adding intrigue to Sunday's matchup is the return of a familiar face. Former Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will start for New York (3-1-1), giving the longtime Who Dat favorite an opportunity to face his former team.

Winston isn't the Saints' only concern. New York boasts a dangerous receiving combination in Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, while New Orleans continues searching for consistency offensively despite the developing connection between quarterback Tyler Shough and wide receiver Chris Olave.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's matchup.

When and Where?

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026

Time: Noon CT

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Complete Injury Report

New Orleans Saints

LB Kaden Elliss: Out (calf)

LB Anfernee Jennings: Out (knee)

RB Alvin Kamara: Questionable (back)

WR Chris Olave: Questionable (illness)

DT Nathan Shepherd: Questionable (illness)

CB Lorenzo Styles: Questionable (knee)

LS Zach Wood: Questionable (calf)

New York Giants

LB Abdul Carter: Questionable (calf)

T Andrew Thomas: Questionable (groin)

T Jermaine Eluemunor: Questionable (calf)

CB Colton Hood: Out (concussion)

TE Theo Johnson: Out (neck)

S Tyler Nubin: Out (neck)

Key Statistics for New Orleans Saints (1-4)

Offensive Statistics

Points per game: 23.6 (16th)

Total yards per game: 322.0 (20th)

Passing yards per game: 240.2 (11th)

Rushing yards per game: 81.8 (29th)

Passing touchdowns: 9 (T-11th)

Rushing touchdowns: 5 (T-11th)

Total offensive first downs: 106 (8th)

Time of possession: 29:17 (23rd)

Defensive Statistics

Points allowed per game: 30.2 (31st)

Total yards allowed per game: 361.0 (25th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 212.2 (11th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 148.8 (30th)

Sacks: 10 (20th)

Interceptions: 1 (T-28th)

Takeaways: 5 (T-23rd)

Turnover differential: Minus-6 (T-31st)

Additional Team Statistics

Third-down conversions: 33 of 72, 45.8% (6th)

Fourth-down conversions: 9 of 12, 75.0% (T-3rd)

Turnovers committed: 11 (30th)

Penalties: 33 (18th most)

Penalty yards: 214 (T-26th most)

Field goals: 5 of 7, 71.4% (T-29th)

Red-zone touchdown percentage: 81.3% (3rd)

Punt return average: 5.9 yards (28th)

Kickoff return average: 23.6 yards (30th)

Key Statistics for New York Giants (3-1-1)

Offensive Statistics

Points per game: 21.8 (T-21st)

Total yards per game: 308.2 (21st)

Passing yards per game: 199.2 (20th)

Rushing yards per game: 109.0 (16th)

Passing touchdowns: 9 (T-11th)

Rushing touchdowns: 1 (T-31st)

Total offensive first downs: 102 (15th)

Time of possession: 34:01 (2nd)

Defensive Statistics

Points allowed per game: 21.2 (9th)

Total yards allowed per game: 327.0 (15th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 199.4 (7th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 127.6 (T-24th)

Sacks: 8 (25th)

Interceptions: 6 (4th)

Takeaways: 8 (T-16th)

Turnover differential: Plus-1 (T-17th)

Additional Team Statistics

Third-down conversions: 31 of 70, 44.3% (7th)

Fourth-down conversions: 3 of 4, 75.0% (T-3rd)

Turnovers committed: 7 (T-18th)

Penalties: 36 (T-13th most)

Penalty yards: 301 (9th most)

Field goals: 11 of 14, 78.6% (19th)

Red-zone touchdown percentage: 57.1% (19th)

Punt return average: 9.1 yards (20th)

Kickoff return average: 26.8 yards (10th)

Saints Mailbag

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