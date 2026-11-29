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The New Orleans Saints (3-7) face one of their toughest challenges of the season Sunday when they travel to Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-3).

Having lost six of their past eight games, the Saints will have little margin for error against an explosive Cincinnati offense led by NFL MVP candidate Joe Burrow and one of the league's most dangerous receiving tandems in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Between New Orleans' offensive struggles under head coach Kellen Moore and the daunting assignment facing defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, the Saints will need their most complete performance of the season to pull off an upset.

As the Bengals pursue playoff seeding in the AFC and the Saints endeavor to turn their season around, New Orleans must deliver its most complete effort of the year to pull off the upset.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's matchup, including team statistics, injury reports, key players to watch and three keys to victory for the Saints.

New Orleans Saints (3-7)

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) stands in the pocket against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Complete Friday Injury Report

TE Juwan Johnson: Out (hamstring/wrist)

TE Noah Fant: Questionable (calf)

OT Taliese Fuaga: Questionable (knee)

OT Asim Richards: Questionable (knee)

Offensive Statistics

Points per game: 21.5 (21st)

Total yards per game: 313.5 (22nd)

Passing yards per game: 220.4 (16th)

Rushing yards per game: 93.1 (28th)

Time of possession: 29:50 (24th)

Total touchdowns: 25

Yards per rushing attempt: 3.8

Defensive Statistics

Points allowed per game: 25.7 (23rd)

Total yards allowed per game: 355.8 (27th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 224.4 (18th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 131.4 (28th)

Sacks: 28 (11th)

Interceptions: 5 (T-24th)

Turnover differential: Minus-8 (29th)

Opponent passer rating: 97.4 (23rd)

Third-down conversion rate allowed: 44.8%

Red-zone touchdown percentage allowed: 55.3%

Five Players to Watch

QB Tyler Shough: 2,395 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 66.0% completion rate; 221 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns.

RB Travis Etienne Jr.: 52 carries, 218 rushing yards, 4.2 yards per carry.

WR Chris Olave: 68 receptions, 866 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns.

DE Carl Granderson: 8.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits.

DE Chase Young: 8 sacks, 15 quarterback hits.

Cincinnati Bengals (7-3)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor head for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Bengals remain winless after a 38-33 loss to Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Injury Report

G Dalton Risner: Out (knee)

CB Jalen Davis: Doubtful (hamstring)

WR Tee Higgins: Questionable (hamstring)

WR Andrei Iosivas: Questionable (thumb)

Offensive Statistics

Points per game: 29.8 (4th)

Total yards per game: 376.5 (7th)

Passing yards per game: 297.1 (1st)

Rushing yards per game: 79.4 (30th)

Time of possession: 30:34 (11th)

Total touchdowns: 36

Yards per rushing attempt: 3.8

Team passer rating: 116.7 (2nd)

Defensive Statistics

Points allowed per game: 21.5 (13th)

Total yards allowed per game: 348.9 (24th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 222.4 (16th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 126.5 (24th)

Sacks: 29 (9th)

Interceptions: 5 (T-24th)

Turnover differential: Plus-2 (T-14th)

Yards allowed per rushing attempt: 5.06 (31st)

Opponent passer rating: 88.6

Third-down conversion rate allowed: 44.4%

Red-zone touchdown percentage allowed: 38.2%

Three Keys to Victory for the Saints

1. Generate Pressure on Joe Burrow Without Blitzing

Although New Orleans' pass rush has been one of the team's few bright spots this season, Joe Burrow has excelled against the blitz, completing 69.6% of his passes for 956 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combining for 1,776 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley cannot afford to consistently leave his defensive backs in one-on-one coverage. Carl Granderson and Chase Young, who have combined for 16.5 sacks, must generate consistent pressure with a four-man rush to limit Cincinnati's explosive passing attack.

2. Establish the Running Game and Control the Clock

Cincinnati's biggest defensive weakness is its inability to stop the run, ranking 24th in rushing yards allowed per game (126.5) and 31st in yards allowed per carry (5.06). Although New Orleans ranks 28th in rushing offense, Travis Etienne Jr. showed promise against the Chicago Bears, rushing for 76 yards on 14 carries.

With Erik McCoy returning to the lineup and rainy conditions expected in Cincinnati, head coach Kellen Moore must prioritize establishing the running game. Sustaining lengthy drives would alleviate pressure on Tyler Shough while keeping Burrow and the NFL's most productive passing offense on the sideline.

3. Avoid Another Slow Offensive Start

The Saints have scored just nine first-quarter points through 10 games this season and have trailed at some point in all 27 games under Moore. Falling behind early against a Cincinnati offense averaging 29.8 points per game could force New Orleans to abandon the running game and allow defensive standouts Boye Mafe and Dexter Lawrence to aggressively pursue Shough.

Moore must establish an offensive rhythm early through creative play-calling, manageable third-down situations and calculated downfield passing. Considering Cincinnati's scoring prowess, the Saints cannot afford to settle for field goals or spend another Sunday playing catch-up.

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