Saints vs. Giants: Three Things New Orleans Must Do to Win at the Meadowlands

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The New Orleans Saints enter Sunday's Week 6 matchup with a trip to the Meadowlands against the New York Giants looking to avoid their fourth consecutive loss, but a familiar face stands in their way and remains a fan favorite in New Orleans.

Former Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will lead the Giants against his former team as New Orleans attempts to rebound from a disappointing 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings .

The Saints (1-4) have struggled to find consistency on both sides of the football, particularly offensively, where turnovers and an ineffective rushing attack have contributed to their disappointing start.

Meanwhile, the Giants (3-1-1) have emerged as one of the NFC's early surprises under first-year coach John Harbaugh, overcoming injuries and inconsistent quarterback play to remain atop the NFC East.

Beyond Winston's reunion with New Orleans, the Saints must contend with two dangerous receiving threats in Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely while finding a way to exploit New York's ball-security problems.

Starting Fast and Furious

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A persistent issue for New Orleans throughout Kellen Moore’s tenure has been their inability to build early momentum.

Across 22 games with Moore at the helm, the Saints have managed a mere 35 points in the first quarter. During this stretch, they have logged 29 three-and-outs—the highest tally in the league—and have yet to top seven points in any opening period.

These early-game woes have persisted into the current season. Atlanta built a 14-0 first-quarter cushion against New Orleans in a 45-24 Saints loss. The following week, Minnesota held New Orleans scoreless in the opening frame as the Saints were limited to 142 total yards.

Finding an offensive rhythm from the opening kickoff must be a top focus for Moore.

Achieving this requires steering clear of costly penalties, executing on third down, and keeping quarterback Tyler Shough in manageable down-and-distance scenarios.

With a playmaking Giants offense on the horizon, another slow start risks burying New Orleans in a hole too deep to climb out of.

Slowing Down Malik Nabers and Isiah Likely

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) celebrates with Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Containing wide receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely—quarterback Jameis Winston's primary targets—presents the New Orleans defense's most formidable task, even as Winston draws significant focus.

Together, Nabers (29 receptions, 329 yards, two TDs) and Likely (33 receptions, 284 yards, four TDs) account for most of the team's targeted passes and 58% of its overall offensive yardage.

Nabers, the former LSU standout, has successfully recovered from a season-ending knee injury. His recent performances include a six-catch, 112-yard game with a touchdown against Arizona in Week 4, followed by an 11-reception, 121-yard, one-touchdown outing on 20 targets versus Washington.

Over-focusing on Nabers creates chances for Likely, the former Baltimore Raven who has emerged as Winston's top redzone option. Against Washington, Likely caught 11 passes for 94 yards and two scores, becoming the first tight end in Giants franchise history to record at least nine catches and two touchdowns in a single game.

Standing 6-foot-4, Likely poses significant coverage challenges due to his size and athleticism. Following recent difficulties against Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, limiting Likely will be a critical test for the Saints' defensive scheme.

New Orleans must balance its coverage duties to avoid exposing defensive backs to disadvantageous single-coverage looks against either receiver.

Get Interceptions, Don’t Throw Them

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy (7) intercepts a pass against New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite their contrasting records, both the Saints and Giants have struggled with ball security this season.

New York has committed seven turnovers through five games, including three interceptions and four lost fumbles. Meanwhile, New Orleans enters Sunday's matchup with a minus-six turnover differential.

However, the Giants have compensated for their mistakes by intercepting six passes, tied for third-most in the NFL, while the Saints have recorded just one interception.

That discrepancy could prove decisive, particularly with quarterback Tyler Shough coming off a disappointing performance against Minnesota.

Shough completed 16 of 25 passes for just 96 yards and two interceptions, finishing with a 38.1 passer rating. Through five games, he has thrown for 1,299 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

For the Saints, protecting the football, forcing Winston into difficult throws and capitalizing on New York's mistakes could determine whether they snap their three-game losing streak.

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