Saints vs. Vikings: The Good, Bad and Ugly From New Orleans' 23-13 Loss

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The New Orleans Saints' struggles continued Sunday as they fell 23-13 to the Minnesota Vikings inside the Caesars Superdome.

The defeat dropped New Orleans to 1-4 for the second consecutive season, further exposing the growing problems facing second-year head coach Kellen Moore and a team that continues to take steps backward .

Here is the Good, Bad and Ugly from the Saints' 23-13 loss to the Vikings.

The Good: Jonas Sanker's Scoop and Score Provides a Spark

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Jonas Sanker (7) steals the ball and runs it in for a touchdown against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In one of the few bright spots in the loss to the Vikings, Saints 2nd year safety Jonas Sanker provided a game-changing spark by returning a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 13-13 late in the second quarter.

Sanker's touchdown demonstrated that New Orleans still has young players capable of making an impact despite a disappointing 1-4 start, though Daniel Carlson subsequently missed the go-ahead extra point.

Fumble 🗣️ Jonas Sanker recovers and takes it to the end zone to tie it up!@MINvsNO on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/W52Ypr6gtT — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

The second-year defensive back has been tasked with helping rebuild a Saints defense that has undergone significant turnover, delivering an impressive defensive scoring play against Minnesota's undefeated squad.

Ultimately, the Saints' offense failed to capitalize on the momentum, leaving the defense with little margin for error as New Orleans dropped its fourth game of the season.

The Bad: Tyler Shough Had the Worst Game of the Season

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) calls for the ball against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shough has been the Saints’ best player throughout the season as he, along with a few others, is the bright spot on what is a bad football team at the moment and if it weren’t for him this season would be a complete disaster.

However, his performance was not good enough for New Orleans to win this game.

Shough had his worst game of the season, completing 16 of his 25 passes for only 96 yards and two interceptions. A lot of his struggles could be placed on the Vikings’ defense and their blitz packages, which present a lot of looks that could deceive a quarterback and his offensive line.

"It was obviously very difficult," Shough said of going up against Minnesota’s defense. "They presented a lot of looks. That's what they're extremely good at. I felt like we were ready for all those looks. We just didn't execute in some of those moments, and now we're second and 20, or third and 15, and — I mean, you're not — those odds are not really in your favor for those situations.

"And we got to be in those third-and-six, third-and-five, third-and-three ranges, where we can convert and dictate tempo. We had a couple good drives and moments, but I don't care who we're playing, we got to be better there. And especially against that team, they're really well coached, really played really well."

The Ugly: Domefield Advantage is No More

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings fans do the Skol chant during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Saints’ defense allowed a putrid Minnesota offense to put up its best numbers of the season, the most concerning aspect of Sunday's defeat occurred off the field.

The game served as a stark reminder that the Caesars Superdome no longer offers the formidable environment it was once famous for.

Historically, New Orleans boasted one of the premier home-field advantages in the NFL, where deafening crowd noise and an unyielding Saints team made life miserable for visiting opponents.

That distinct edge appears to have vanished.

The Saints have lost all of their four home games this year (including preseason), extending a troubling pattern that began after former head coach Sean Payton left the team following the 2021 campaign.

Since Payton's departure, New Orleans has posted a sub-.500 record of 15-21 at home, managing just a single winning season in the Superdome (5-3 in 2023).

The situation has grown even more dire recently, as the Saints have dropped 14 of their last 17 home contests since the start of 2024.

Yet, the venue's atmosphere on Sunday was perhaps just as unsettling as the loss itself.

A massive contingent of traveling Vikings supporters made their presence felt, filling the Superdome with loud, distinct "Skol" chants.

For perspective on how many Vikings fans were in the Superdome today. There was a Saints third down late in the game that you might’ve thought this was a road game.



Tough to put into words just how far down the sentiment around this season has fallen in the span of three weeks. pic.twitter.com/Ne8pCQBUDa — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 11, 2026

For an organization that built its reputation on creating a hostile environment for opponents, watching opposing fans dominate sections of the stadium underscored the team's ongoing decline.

Understandably, persistent losing eventually takes a toll on crowd enthusiasm and game-day attendance.

With little evidence of progress on the field, fan frustration continues to mount alongside the team's home struggles.

Reestablishing a true home-field advantage will require more than past glory or fan loyalty.

It must be reclaimed by winning football games.

Until Moore and the Saints deliver better results in front of their home crowd, visiting teams and their fans will continue to feel right at home in New Orleans.

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