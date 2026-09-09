Saints Week 1 Scouting Report: Inside Detroit’s High-Powered Offense & What to Expect from the Lions Sunday

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

The New Orleans Saints open their regular season Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, giving the defense of the Black and Gold its first test against one of the most potent offenses in the league .

Detroit scored 481 points last season, the second-highest single-season total in franchise history, and had a top-five offense last year, averaging 373.2 yards per game and 28.3 points per game, third in the league.

However, offensive coordinator John Morton was fired after the season due to inconsistencies in the offense, leading to head coach Dan Campbell taking over play-calling duties against the Washington Commanders.

The Lions hired former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to lead the offense, making him Detroit's third offensive coordinator in three seasons.

Here’s a look at Detroit’s offense.

Quarterback

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff claps during warmups ahead of the Cleveland Browns game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jared Goff has been the face of the Lions' surge into one of the top teams in the league in recent memory.

What are the early odds for Saints-Lions? Click here for our story.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection completed 68% of his passes for 4,564 yards with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His yardage and touchdown totals ranked second in the league.

It is the third straight season in which he threw for 4,500 yards and 30 touchdowns, and the fifth straight in which he reached the 4,000-yard mark.

Running Back

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit also has one of the best running backs in the league in Jahmyr Gibbs, who can do it all.

Gibbs was named an All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl for the third straight season — his third year in the league — after totaling 1,843 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He rushed for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns. In the passing game, he ranked second on the team with 66 receptions for 616 yards and six touchdowns.

The Lions signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco in free agency. While he may not be the same player he was with the Chiefs, he remains a solid backup option.

Receiving Corps

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before practice during mini camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams both had 1,000-yard seasons last year.

St. Brown had 117 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning his third consecutive All-Pro selection.

Williams recorded his first 1,000-yard season, catching 65 passes for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa is expected to play a larger role in the offense. After recording just 16 catches for 239 yards in a rotational role during his rookie season last year, six of those receptions went for touchdowns.

The Lions will welcome back one of the NFL's best tight ends, Sam LaPorta, who missed the second half of the 2025 season with a back injury that required surgery. He had 40 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Offensive Line

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) warms up ahead of the Minnesota Vikings game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The team parted ways with longtime left tackle Taylor Decker and center Graham Glasgow, but the Lions quickly addressed both positions.

The Lions selected former Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, allowing them to move All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell to left tackle.

To replace Glasgow, the Lions signed 6-foot-6, 325-pound center Cade Mays from Carolina, where he had a breakout season in 2025. However, Mays suffered an injury that will keep him out until mid-October at the earliest. Juice Scruggs will fill the role until then.

Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge hold down the other starting spots.

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.