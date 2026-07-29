Day 1 Reaction at Saints Training Camp

The New Orleans Saints began their second year under head coach Kellen Moore with Day 1 of training camp at their Airline Drive Ochsner Sports Performance Center Wednesday. For a look at what was expected, you can read our story here.

"I think early in training camp is still installation, so to speak," Moore said in preparation for today. "You're kind of teaching systems, getting guys comfortable."

Starting quarterback Tyler Shough knows there is still a long way to go.

"We're still trying to figure out the cadence, and myself, still trying to figure out everything," Shough admitted. "So, I'm gonna make mistakes, everybody's gonna make mistakes, but I feel like this training camp, we're all kind of striving to really get better and put it together."

Though today was just a day in helmets, the long, drawn out process of training camp eventually leads to fitting players to specific roles.

"There's only so many reps," Moore explained, "so any time you can have more defined roles, that allows guys to work with the guys that you anticipate working come September. So I think that's a huge advantage.

"I think where you get into the player-specific opportunities (will) come a little bit later in training camp."

It All Began in the Offseason

And Moore thinks the OTAs and other time spent together in the off season made a big difference.

"I'd say they competed really well, connected really well," Moore put it. "They put in a lot of time. Second offseason is always going to be better just because the continuity and the expectations are more aligned and everyone understands what to expect. I feel like it was a good (off season) program. They put us in a good position. Now we obviously have to do the real football part moving forward."

New first round pick Jordan Tyson, even with only the helmets on for Day 1, has impressed his battery mate.

"His curiosity (is great), whenever it's out and walk-throughs, he's taking mental reps in the film room, just talking to me," quarterback Shough said today. "He hasn't really missed a beat, missed a rep, so kudos to him for his preparation, but also being able to kind of get his head in the game."

For Moore, it's only the beginning.

"We kind of view this almost as like four stages (of) training camp. There's the acclimation phase. There's kind of the compete stage or the competitive stage where we've got to go push ourselves. Training camp's going to be a little bit uncomfortable for everyone. That's just how it is. And then you get to go evaluate yourself against really good, talented teams in these joint practices, and then after that we kind of come back for a couple weeks to start moving our eyes to the regular season. I feel like it's a good formula."

The first joint practice for the Saints will be against the Jaguars on Thursday, August 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie in preparation for the two teams playing each other in the preseason opener Saturday, August 15 at 3:00 p.m. in the Caesar's Superdome.