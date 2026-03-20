Saints $33 Million LB Poised for 2026 Breakout

The New Orleans Saints have done a lot of good things so far this offseason.

Guys like Travis Etienne Jr. and David Edwards have gotten most of the love, but let's take a look at another one of the team's moves that has gone slightly under the radar. After losing Demario Davis, the Saints went out and reunited with veteran linebacker Kaden Elliss on a three-year, $33 million deal.

Elliss spent the first four seasons of his career in New Orleans and his last three campaigns over with the Atlanta Falcons. The best season of his career from a sack perspective came in 2022 with New Orleans when he racked up seven. Over the last three years, he has tallied four, five and 3 1/2 sacks with the Falcons, respectively. He has seen a massive uptick in tackles, though. His career high in New Orleans was 78. He never had fewer than 107 total tackles in a season with the Falcons, including a career high of 151 tackles in 2024.

The Saints made a great move

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arguably, he is going to be in a better position in New Orleans. The Saints had one of the best overall defenses in football in 2025 in Brandon Staley's first season leading the defense. With Davis out the door, that should open the door for a massive opportunity for Elliss as well.

Davis was incredible for the Saints. There's no denying that. But now he will be playing for the New York Jets and so his role on the defense is completely open. In 2025, he racked up a career high of 143 tackles. He hasn't had fewer than 100 tackles since 2016. Elliss took a step forward in Atlanta and should be able to carry that right back over to New Orleans in place of Davis.

A $33 million deal is solid, but not massive in today's game. This is the type of deal that could very well age favorably for New Orleans over the next few years. It's important to note that he's just 30 years old as well. Plenty of good football ahead.