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The Goal For Kellen Moore and Saints Is Obvious: Continue to Get Younger

There has been a dramatic shift in age ranking for New Orleans over the course of the past three seasons
Jim Derry|
Saints coach Kellen Moore, right, clearly wanted to go with a youth movement, and it began with quarterback Tyler Shough.
Saints coach Kellen Moore, right, clearly wanted to go with a youth movement, and it began with quarterback Tyler Shough. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

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New Orleans Saints

There have several changes in the Saints philosophy since Coach Kellen Moore arrived here in February 2025. Along with surrounding quarterback Tyler Shough with as many weapons on offense as possible, maybe an even higher priority was making this team younger.

The change in ranking over the past three seasons has made this clear and obvious. Heading into the 2024 season, New Orleans ranked fourth-oldest in the NFL, younger than only the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. In 2023, the Saints were the oldest team in the NFL at an average of 27.4 years old.

As we sit just two months from the start of training camp 2026?

Three of those four teams have dramatically shifted that ranking, and one of them is the Saints, who currently sit at ninth-youngest in the league at 25.79 years old, according to Ian Hartitz of The Fantasy Life Show.

(Interestingly, the Dolphins went from oldest to youngest, and the Vikings are now seventh-youngest. The Steelers remain in the oldest half.)

How does youth translate to winning? Interestingly, the Green Bay Packers were the youngest team in the NFL for three straight seasons after Aaron Rodgers left from 2023 through 2025 and made the playoffs all three campaigns.

Here’s a chart on the five youngest teams since 2022 and how they finished those respective seasons (spoiler alert: all but two had winning seasons):

(WC: Lost in wild-card round; DIV: Won division; CONF: Made conference title game; SB: Made Super Bowl.)

2025

Rank

Team

Avg Age

Record

1

Packers

25.3

9-7-1 (WC)

2

Jets

25.8

3-14

3

Seahawks

26.3

14-3 (SB)

4

Cowboys

26.4

7-9-1

5

Eagles

26.5

11-6 (DIV)

2024

Rank

Team

Avg Age

Record

1

Packers

24.9

11-6 (WC)

2

Bucs

25.4

10-7 (DIV)

3

Rams

25.5

10-7 (DIV)

4

Chiefs

25.5

15-2 (SB)

5

Eagles

25.5

14-3 (SB)

2023

Rank

Team

Avg Age

Record

1

Packers

25.0

9-8 (WC)

2

Rams

25.3

10-7 (WC)

3

Bengals

25.4

9-8

4

Colts

25.4

9-8

5

Seahawks

25.4

9-8

2022

Rank

Team

Avg Age

Record

1

Packers

25.0

9-8 (WC)

2

Rams

25.3

10-7 (WC)

3

Bengals

25.4

9-8

4

Colts

25.4

9-8

5

Seahawks

25.4

9-8

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Jim Derry
JIM DERRY

Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.

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