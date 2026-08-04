The Saints Tight End Room Upgrades in the Offseason

The tight end room for the New Orleans Saints got off-season enhancements. After an uneventful three years in the Superdome, New Orleans native Foster Moreau left for the Texas for 2026, signing a two-year, $7-million contract.



In his place, the Saints decided to add to their tight end batch by signing former 1st round pick of the Broncos, Noah Fant, to a two-year, $8.75-million dollar deal. Then in April, the club selected Georgia tight end Oscar Delp in the third round. The Saints are hoping both the rookie Delp and the experienced Fant can help starter Juwan Johnson make the tight end position a focus, as it was for many years before.



New Beginnings for the Tight End

Delp, who had a comeback year in 2025 with Cincinnati after being released by the Seahawks the year before, is looking for a fresh start in New Orleans.



"I feel like tight ends' rooms are always usually very talented, and usually everybody gets along really well," Delp explained. "It's a good group of guys most of the time, but there's a lot of talent in this (Saints tight end) room. When I was in Seattle, there was a good amount of talent in that room also, same in Cincinnati. There was a good amount of talent (there), but I've really enjoyed being here so far."



The Iowa alum knows there are athletes who will get the ball targeted to them more because of their talent level, but he feels the Saints level is high all around.



"I think that that's a big part in the NFL just in general," Delp explained. "You're going to have a lot of talent around you at all times if you have a good team, and you just have to be prepared to every play, whatever's asked of you, and just doing that to the best of your ability. You're not always going to have the ball in your hand.



"I've kind of learned that over the course of my career, and there's guys like Chris Olave, right? He's going to have the ball a lot, (as he should). He's a really good player, but we're going to surround him with a bunch of talent and a bunch of guys that can do similar things, and everybody's going to get their opportunity at some point, so you've just got to be ready for it."



Big Thumbs Up for a Saints Receiver

During the course of speaking to the media, Delp gave no hesitation in comparing Olave to Pro Bowler and LSU graduate, Ja'Marr Chase.



"Ja'marr got a lot of targets a game, as he should have, but he's a great player, a transcending wide receiver, but I think Chris Olave is just as much up there," Delp compared. "You know what I'm saying? He's a great player, so we'll see how it all shakes out. I think we know that we have a lot of talent."



There's That Word Again: Comradery

After the first day of pads for the Saints Monday, Delp talked about a little back-and-forth between the offense and defense, which is part of the game for him.



"It's always fun chirping with the defense a little bit," Delp said with a smile. :I think you guys just got a little extra hearing because we were in the indoors, but it was fun. Honestly, it just pushes each other to be better every day, which is cool."



It seems like everyday, a player or head coach Kellen Moore is talking about how everyone is just getting along. Delp, who is now on his fourth NFL team, is in agreement.



"I think we've got a lot of talent on offense and a lot of talent on defense," Delp nodded. "So it's just pushing each other to be better, attack our deficiencies, and try to be a great team."

Training Camp Update

After a day of upgraded physicality, the team takes the day off Tuesday. Here is the schedule through the weekend:



- Tuesday, Off Day

- Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 2nd Day in Pads (SOLD OUT)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CLOSED PRACTICE

- Friday, Off Day

- Saturday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

- Sunday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

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