This Date in Saints History, 1996: We Don’t Need Eddie George!

Thirty years later, it still sticks in the craw of many a Who Dat. If one were to cup their ear and listen hard enough, they might still hear then-Commissioner Paul Tagliabue say: “With the 11th selection in the 1996 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select … Alex Molden, defensive back, University of Oregon.”

Say what?!?

Unquestionably needing a running back in an age when the running back was king, the Saints were coming off a season in which they had the fifth-worst rush attack in the NFL, they took a solid cornerback who certainly was a contributor in New Orleans for five seasons, but the passing of George remains a head-scratcher.

The rushing attack for the Saints didn’t get better in 1996, and the team would not take a RB until grabbing Ricky Whittle – coincidentally also from Oregon – with the 103rd overall selection in the fourth round. Whittle would finish his NFL career not long after it began, as he carried it 20 times for 52 yards and was gone.

Meanwhile, George was selected 14th by the Houston Oilers and would go on to become a 10,000-yard rusher in the NFL and to date, has just missed being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Not only was he one of the best running backs during his time, as the Oilers moved to Nashville in his second season, but he also was one of the most durable backs in the history of football. He started never missed a game in his eight years with the Oilers / Titans, and he rushed for more than 1,000 yards seven times.

1995 Eddie George (Ohio State)



347 touches

2225 scrimmage yards

24 TDs pic.twitter.com/ccTw8RMcBX — College Football 24/7 (@CFB247) April 17, 2026

Meanwhile, the Saints’ leading rusher in 1996 was Mario Bates with 584 yards on the way to a 3-13 record. Coach Jim Mora ended his 11-year run in New Orleans midway through the season, which led to three horrendous seasons with Mike Ditka leading the team from 1997 to 1999.

In fact, the Saints went the entire 1990s without a 1,000-yard rusher, finally ending a 10-year drought in 2000 when Ricky Williams gained exactly 1,000 yards on 248 carries. George led the NFL that season with 403 carries and was third – behind Edgerrin James and Robert Smith – with 1,509 rushing yards.