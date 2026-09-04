Where Saints Roster Cuts Landed After the 53-Man Roster Deadline
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When you cut down from 91-players to a 53-man roster, it's hard to keep up with all the moving parts. We've done our best to search out and find every one of the players who left the Saints at the end of August (or beginning of September) so you'd know where they ended up.
Some times these guys came right back with the Saints. Some ended up on the Saints injured list in one way or another. Others found another team, while others have yet to sign on with another NFL squad.
If we missed one (or two), please let us know by emailing us: onsisaints1967@gmail.com so we can get it corrected.
Where Did the They Go?
Kevin Austin Jr, Wide receiver - after making the original 53-man roster, was waived by Saints on September 1st, back on the Saints practice squad
Dalys Beanum, Cornerback - placed on injured reserve, then released on September 2 with an injury settlement
Tanner Brown, Kicker - waived by the Saints on August 30. Has yet to catch on with another NFL team.
Terrell Burgess, Safety - claimed off waivers by Tennessee Titans and is on their 53-man active roster
Myles Cole, Defensive lineman - waived by Saints on August 30. Has yet to join another NFL team.
Fadil Diggs, EDGE - waived by Saints on August 30 and is on the Saints practice squad
CJ Donaldson, Running back - waived by Saints on August 30, back on the Saints practice squad.
TJ Hall Jr, Cornerback - only 2026 draft pick not to make the 53-man roster, waived by Saints on August 30, back on the Saints practice squad.
Cody Hardy, Tight end - waived by Saints on August 30. Has yet to sign with another NFL team.
Alan Herron, Tackle - waived by Saints on August 30, back on the Saints practice squad
Easton Kilty, Tackle - waived by Saints on August 30, back on the Saints practice squad
David Long Jr., Cornerback - suffered an undisclosed injury while with the Giants at their training camp, reached an injury settlement with NY. Joined the Saints and landed on injured reserve during roster cuts.
Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Wide receiver - waived by Saints on August 30, back on Saints practice squad. Originally called Jalen Cropper in team roster information.
Trey Palmer, Wide receiver - waived by Saints on August 30, back on Saints practice squad
Brock Rechsteiner, Wide receiver - placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list by the Saints. He does not count against the roster, but is barred from playing or practicing. Normally a player suspended by the commissioner usually means the player forfeits his salary for the duration of the suspension, in this case, 6-weeks.
Torricelli Simpkins III, Guard - waived by Saints on August 30, claimed by the Panthers on September 1st and placed on their practice squad.
Charlie Smyth, Kicker - placed on waivers by Saints on August 30, back on Saints practice squad
Jackson Sirmon, Linebacker - waived by Saints on August 30, back on Saints practice squad
Treyton Welch, Tight end - originally made the 53-man roster, then waived on August 31, only to be placed on the Saints practice squad on September 2nd.
Barry Wesley, Tackle - placed on injured reserve on August 30, then waived on September 2nd with an injury settlement.
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.