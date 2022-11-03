Skip to main content

The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints Shutout Raiders, Playoff Hopes Alive

Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan breakdown the New Orleans Saints' shutout of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.

Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast co-hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan breakdown the New Orleans Saints' shutout of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. And discuss the keys to success for the team moving forward.

Watch the Full Episode Here:

Raiders-Saints Coverage From the Week

