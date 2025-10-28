3 Options If Saints Land No. 1 Pick In 2026 NFL Draft
If the 2025 National Football League season continues how it’s gone for the New Orleans Saints so far, then they will end up having the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Right now, the Saints would have the top pick if the season ended. New Orleans has the inside track for the top pick, although there’s obviously a lot of the season left to go. New Orleans has a 1-7 record right now. No other team in the NFC has just one win at this point in the season. Fortunately, the Saints have nine games left, but there are far more questions than answers right now.
But, hypothetically, if the Saints were to land the No. 1, what should they do?
What would make the most sense for the Saints?
Here are three options:
No. 1 - Add A Quarterback
This one should be contingent on how the rest of the season goes for the Saints overall. New Orleans just used a high draft pick on a quarterback in Tyler Shough. The Saints have been starting Spencer Rattler, but benched him this past weekend. Now, the team is deciding who to start moving forward. At some point, the Saints need to know what they have in Shough. If they have a franchise guy, this can be ignored. But, if they don't think so, then someone like Fernando Mendoza of Indiana or even Arch Manning of Texas, would make sense as a target.
Mendoza has 24 touchdown passes, three rushing touchdowns, and just three interceptions in eight games. Manning hasn't had as prolific a season with Texas with 15 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns, and six interceptions, but he was the top quarterback prospect heading into the season for a reason.
Between the two, arguably, selecting Manning would be the most interesting if he were to decide to enter the draft. There's a clear connection with Archie Manning being a Saints legend. Getting the younger Arch would be a storybook situation. But, if the Saints were to draft a quarterback, then the Saints should trade Shough. He is a rookie this season, keeping him around as a backup in year No. 2 would be a somewhat odd situation. If the Saints draft a quarterback, they should also trade Shough and roll with Rattler as the backup in that case.
No. 2 - Trade It Away
If the Saints were to land the No. 1 overall pick and trade it, this would be a sign that they have liked what they've seen from Shough to the point that they don't feel like they need to draft a quarterback, or that the guy that they like could be had lower. The Saints need to evaluate and know what they have in Shough -- which fortunately there's a lot of season left -- because that will determine whether the Saints need to take one of the top quarterbacks. If the Saints don't need a quarterback, then they would be wise to fill a hypothetical first pick for multiple picks.
No. 3 - Draft A Non-Quarterback
Right now, ESPN has edge Rueben Bain Jr. out of Miami as the top-ranked prospect in the draft class. He has two sacks, one interception, 3 1/2 tackles for loss, and 28 total tackles this season in seven games. ESPN has running back Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame ranked as the No. 2 prospect with safety Caleb Downs of Ohio State as the No. 3 prospect. It would be pretty surprising to see the Saints make a non-quarterback move if they were to keep a hypothetical No. 1 pick, but the edge would make sense as an area to improve.
This is an exercise based on the way the standings currently are. But, there are nine games left for the Saints. Things could change as soon as this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.
