Analyst Proposes Saints-Falcons $180 Million Blockbuster
Will the New Orleans Saints add a veteran quarterback into the mix before the 2025 National Football League season gets here?
It wouldn't be too shocking, if the price is right. But, with that being said, the Saints aren't just having a quarterback competition for nothing. New Orleans has said positive things about all of the quarterbacks on the roster, namely 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler who currently seem to be the frontrunners for the starting job.
Adding a veteran wouldn't hurt, but OTAs are in full swing right now. It would be somewhat surprising to see some sort of big-name veteran come to town now and take over. The Saints already have had a few weeks of starting to install their offense under Kellen Moore, adding a new potential starter would surely change things.
While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay made a list of five post-June 1 moves he wants to see and suggested an Atlanta Falcons-Saints swap to get Kirk Cousins in New Orleans.
"The Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins are at an impasse, one that can only seemingly be solved by cutting or trading the veteran quarterback," Kay said. "While there have been no indications that the Falcons plan to do either at this juncture, both options became far more fiscally responsible this week. There was simply no chance Atlanta could have released the 36-year-old prior to June 1 due to the $75 million dead cap charge and lack of immediate savings. It's slightly more palatable to take that path now, as that dead cap hit drops to $50 million, but it's unlikely the franchise will opt for that route...
"A trade is the most realistic option to set Cousins free. Prior to June 1, it would have cost the club $37.5 million in dead money against a meager $2.5 million in cap savings, but orchestrating a swap now provides a far more appealing $27.5 million in immediate cap room against a cap hit of $12.5 million...Carr's departure leaves the Saints with a quarterbacks room led by second-round rookie Tyler Shough and 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler. Neither represents a realistic path towards contending, something New Orleans could still be capable of with the right QB in new head coach Kellen Moore's system."
Cousins would be a good option and there's even an argument that the team overall would be better with him in town. But, he signed a four-year, $180 million deal last year and would the Falcons even consider helping out a division rival like this? It seems like a pipe dream above anything else.
