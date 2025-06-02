Cowboys, Browns Superstar Linked To Saints
Amari Cooper has been one of the best wide receivers in football over the last 10 years.
Cooper began his career as a member of the then-Oakland Raiders. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys before the Raiders re-located to Las Vegas. Cooper was great with the Raiders and continued to shine with Dallas. He had over 1,100 yards in 2019 and 2020 but had a somewhat down year in 2021 before being traded to the Cleveland Browns before the 2022 season.
He had 1,160 yards in 2022 and had the best season of his career in 2023 with 1,250 receiving yards. Cooper took a step back in 2024, though. He began the season with Cleveland was traded to the Buffalo Bills. Overall, he appeared in 14 games and had 547 yards.
Now, Cooper is still available in free agency. NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich ranked him as the best-remaining free agent and called New Orleans the top landing spot for him.
"Multiple Saints coaches know Cooper well from his time in Dallas, including HC Kellen Moore and OC Doug Nussmeier," Ulrich said. "That should give both sides a comfort level about the fit and the scheme. From an on-field perspective, Cooper would bring a different element to the Saints’ receiving corps. The top three players on the depth chart are Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks.
"They’re not clones of each other but all three are slighter in frame and win with speed and route running, not size and strength. Cooper is at least 20 pounds bigger than Olave, the biggest of the three, and would bring a physicality the other three don’t have while still being a quality route runner and a downfield threat, assuming he hasn’t lost too much of a step at 31 years old."
Should the Saints sign the five-time Pro Bowler?
