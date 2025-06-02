Saints Hosting Ex-Vikings Starter, 9-Year NFL Vet On Visit
It sounds like the New Orleans Saints have at least some level of interest in adding more pieces to the franchise.
New Orleans has over $22 million in cap space at their disposal right now, as shared by Over The Cap. There's been a lot of speculation about what the team could do. Most of that is just noise, though. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shared a concrete update on Monday as the Saints reportedly are hosting nine-year National Football League veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard on a vist.
"The Saints are hosting veteran DL Jonathan Bullard on a visit today, source says," Garafolo said. "A starter the past three seasons with the (Minnesota Vikings), Bullard has history with Brandon Staley, as the two were together in 2017-18 with the (Chicago Bears)."
Bullard started all 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings last year and finished the season with one sack, 41 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits. He also added three passes defended.
The 31-year-old was taken in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and spent the first three years of his career in town. Since then, he's spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and Vikings.
Last year, Bullard had a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Vikings. If the Saints opt to sign him on the visit, a deal likely wouldn't cost much more than this. The Saints can afford a deal and he has experience with Staley. It never hurts to have as much defensive line depth as possible. Now, we just have to see if a deal gets done.