Derek Carr Returning To NFL World After Saints Bombshell
The New Orleans Saints have had one of the more unexpected offseasons of any team in the National Football League.
It began with the hiring of Kellen Moore to be the team's head coach. This was a great move following the Super Bowl and he has been praised left and right ever since. But, the Saints had the worst salary cap position in the league but rather than getting through it now and rebuilding, they pushed some of the financial issues into the future with more restructures. But, they got a golden parachute that actually will help with the overall salary cap position because quarterback Derek Carr retired out of nowhere to the surprise of many.
It was reported that Carr was dealing with a shoulder injury and he opted to hang up his cleats. While this is the case, it seems like he won't be away from football for long. Rashad Milligan of NOLA.com shared that Carr will be on the broadcast for YouTube TV's broadcast for the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers opener in Brazil. He won't be the only former Saint who retired this offseason to be on the broadcast as well with Tyrann Mathieu also joining the broadcast.
It sounds like Derek Carr and Tyrann Mathieu have found their next role after leaving Saints
"Retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr and safety Tyrann Mathieu appear to have already stepped into their next job," Milligan said. "On Tuesday morning, YouTube announced that Carr and Mathieu will be on the YouTube TV broadcast team for the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers opener in São Paulo, Brazil.
"The game kicks off Sept. 5 and airs exclusively on YouTube. Rich Eisen will handle play-by-play and Kurt Warner will be the game's analyst. The on-site pregame and postgame hosts are Kay Adams and Cam Newton. Carr and Mathieu will be on the pregame show from NFL Network studios in Los Angeles, alongside Brandon Marshall and fantasy football creator Peter Overzet. 'TV auditions,' Mathieu posted on his Instagram story on Monday night, while hauling a suitcase. 'I've got a face for TV.'"
Both Carr and Mathieu surprised with their retirement announcements. It sounds like they have both found their next chapters at the very least and it's interesting that they are overlapping for this broadcast.